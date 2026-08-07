Infraeo Appoints Rakesh Sambaraju as President and Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth in AI Infrastructure

As the industry evolves toward higher speeds for training and a transition to distributed AI inferencing, I look forward to taking the company to the next level by investing in advanced optical technologies like NPO, CPO, and coherent optics, Post this

He assumes the role at a pivotal moment, as hyperscalers and AI builders push toward higher bandwidth, lower latency, and greater energy efficiency across both training and inference workloads.

Under Sambaraju's leadership, Infraeo will continue the evolution of its pluggable 1.6T optical and copper interconnect portfolio while advancing technology purpose-built for AI inferencing at the edge — including low-latency and long-reach options, as well as near-package optics (NPO) applications. Together, these advances position Infraeo to support the full span of AI workloads, from centralized training clusters to distributed inference at the edge.

"AI connectivity is seeing unprecedented growth, and I couldn't be more excited to lead Infraeo at such a pivotal moment for our industry. We have a very solid offering in this space today, with 800G and 1.6T AECs and optics. As the industry evolves toward higher speeds for training and a transition to distributed AI inferencing, I look forward to taking the company to the next level by investing in advanced optical technologies like NPO, CPO, and coherent optics," said Rakesh Sambaraju, President and CEO of Infraeo.

About Infraeo

Infraeo builds the physical AI networking copper and optical interconnects that carry AI's data. The company develops high-speed AI infrastructure interconnects based on DSO retimers and linear redriver ICs, photonic integrated circuits, and silicon photonics, delivering the copper and optical connectivity that links the GPU servers and racks powering AI data centers. Engineered for low power, low latency, and reliability at high-volume production scale, Infraeo's product portfolio serves the AI, data center, and enterprise networking markets — and advances the next generation of interconnect technology for training and inference at every scale. Learn more at www.infraeo.com.

Media Contact

Bei Lin, Infraeo Inc., 1 5128158036, [email protected], www.infraeo.com

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SOURCE Infraeo Inc.