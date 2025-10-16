Infraeo Launches 9m 800G OSFP AEC for Next-Gen AI Infrastructure

"By combining advanced DSP with Infraeo's signal integrity technology, we've created a cost-effective, high-performance alternative to optics for next-gen AI data centers," said Rakesh Sambaraju, EVP of Infraeo. Post this

The 800G OSFP AEC family is available in multiple configurations to provide deployment flexibility for a wide range of system designs:

OSFP-FT to OSFP-FT

OSFP-FT to 2×OSFP-RHS

OSFP-FT to 2×QSFP112

"AI clusters see the benefit of copper interconnects and are now looking to span across several racks," said Rakesh Sambaraju, EVP at Infraeo. "Our 7-meter AEC already delivers error-free performance, and the 9-meter version extends that capability even further. Retimer DSP technology has come a long way, and by combining high-performance DSP with Infraeo's proprietary signal integrity and cable assembly technology, we've created a cost-effective, high-performance alternative to optics, purpose-built for next-generation AI data centers."

About Infraeo

Infraeo designs and manufactures high-speed copper and optical interconnects for AI infrastructure, data centers, and high-performance computing. With global production and millions of units shipped, Infraeo delivers next-generation performance at scale.

Media Contact

Bei Lin, Infraeo Inc., 1 5128158036, [email protected], https://www.infraeo.com/

