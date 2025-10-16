Infraeo Launches 9m 800G OSFP AEC for Next-Gen AI Infrastructure

Infraeo announces the launch of the industry's first 9-meter 800G OSFP AEC, setting a new standard for long-reach copper connectivity in AI and data center networks. Powered by leading retimer DSP technology, the solution delivers optical-grade performance at a fraction of the cost.
ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infraeo Inc. today announced the launch of the 9-meter 800G OSFP Active Electrical Cable (AEC), expanding its Hairtail+ product line for long-reach, high-speed copper connectivity. Building on the success of its 7-meter 800G AEC, which delivers error-free performance, Infraeo's Hairtail+ product family continues to push the boundaries of copper interconnects for AI and data center infrastructure.
The new 9-meter AEC leverages an industry-leading retimer DSP to deliver low-latency, high-integrity 800G signaling across distances typically served by optical interconnects. By combining Infraeo's advanced cable design and proprietary signal integrity expertise with proven retimer technology, the solution achieves a pre-FEC bit error rate (BER) better than 1E-8, even at full 9-meter reach.
The 800G OSFP AEC family is available in multiple configurations to provide deployment flexibility for a wide range of system designs:
- OSFP-FT to OSFP-FT
- OSFP-FT to 2×OSFP-RHS
- OSFP-FT to 2×QSFP112
"AI clusters see the benefit of copper interconnects and are now looking to span across several racks," said Rakesh Sambaraju, EVP at Infraeo. "Our 7-meter AEC already delivers error-free performance, and the 9-meter version extends that capability even further. Retimer DSP technology has come a long way, and by combining high-performance DSP with Infraeo's proprietary signal integrity and cable assembly technology, we've created a cost-effective, high-performance alternative to optics, purpose-built for next-generation AI data centers."
