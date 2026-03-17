Infraeo Showcases Award-Winning 1.6T Interconnect Innovations and Ecosystem Collaborations at OFC 2026

"As we evolve from 800G to 1.6T at a rapid pace, a need for an open standard that ensures interoperability and reliability is preferred," says Rakesh Sambaraju, EVP Infraeo. Post this

At the Lightwave Innovation Awards, Infraeo received recognition for several high-speed interconnect solutions designed for next-generation AI infrastructure.

1.6T 2×DR4/DR8 LPO Module (Silicon Photonics) — Rating: 4.0

A low-power silicon photonics-based optical module designed to deliver 800G connectivity with reduced power consumption and latency compared to traditional DSP-based optics.

9m 800G OSFP Active Electrical Cable — Rating: 4.0

This solution is among the first in the industry to reach 9 meters. Based on Marvell Alaska Lynx retimer DSP, the 9m AEC extends copper reach while preserving signal integrity, enabling stable multi-rack connectivity for large-scale AI systems.

5m 1.6T OSFP Active Electrical Cable — Rating: 3.5

1.6T AEC based on Marvell Leo retimer, supports next-generation 200G-per-lane architectures used in AI clusters and hyperscale infrastructure.

"AI infrastructure is driving unprecedented demand for higher bandwidth, lower latency, and greater power efficiency," said Rakesh Sambaraju, EVP at Infraeo. "We're honored to see our innovations recognized by the industry and excited to demonstrate these technologies with our ecosystem partners at OFC."

1.6T AEC Demonstrations with Marvell

Active Electrical Cables have emerged as an efficient solution for GPU connectivity in AI infrastructure, offering low latency and improved power efficiency for short-reach interconnects. In collaboration with Marvell, Infraeo will demonstrate its 1.6T OSFP Active Electrical Cable powered by Marvell's Alaska Leo DSP at Marvell booth #1600, running on a 1.6T Quantum 3400-RT switch. The demonstration highlights the role of next-generation high-speed copper interconnects in AI clusters and high-bandwidth switching platforms as the industry transitions to 200G-per-lane architectures.

Infraeo will also showcase its 800G 9-meter OSFP Active Electrical Cable on Marvell's TL10 switch, one of the longest copper interconnect solutions available today. The extended reach enables multi-rack connectivity in AI clusters while maintaining low latency and high signal integrity.

"As we evolve from 800G to 1.6T at a rapid pace, a need for an open standard that ensures interoperability and reliability is preferred," says Rakesh Sambaraju, EVP Infraeo. "The Golden Cable Initiative by Marvell is a right step towards addressing those deployment challenges, and Infraeo is committed to continuing their development activities under the scope of this program."

In addition, Infraeo will showcase its 800G Silicon Photonics LPO DR8 transceiver, designed in collaboration with Intel, at Intel's booth #701. The demonstration highlights low-power optical connectivity designed for next-generation AI and hyperscale data center networks.

Visit Infraeo at OFC 2026

Visitors to OFC 2026 can learn more about Infraeo's portfolio of 800G and 1.6T connectivity solutions at Infraeo booth #5033, West Hall, Los Angeles Convention Center.

Media Contact

Bei Lin, Infraeo, 1 5128158036, [email protected], www.infraeo.com

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SOURCE Infraeo