Infraeo to Showcase High Speed Connectivity Solutions with VIAVI Solutions at OFC 2026

Aniket Khosla, VP of Product Management at VIAVI. "We're proud to collaborate with Infraeo at OFC to demonstrate real-world interoperability of their interconnects and the rigorous test workflows required to move innovation from the lab to the live network." Post this

The joint demo includes Infraeo's 1.6T OSFP Active Electrical Cable (AEC) and 800G QSFP-DD AEC, designed to support next-generation high-bandwidth interconnects for AI clusters, hyperscale data centers, and high-performance computing platforms. These demonstrations will be validated using VIAVI's latest high-performance test and measurement platforms, ensuring line-rate performance and power efficiency for interconnects used in next-generation AI fabrics and data center architectures. VIAVI's focus on open, multi-vendor interoperability underscores the importance of lab-to-field validation to confidently scale 800G and 1.6T deployments.

Infraeo will also highlight its 400G QSFP112 LPO SR4 transceiver, a low-power optical module designed to deliver high-performance connectivity while reducing power consumption in next-generation data center networks.

"Interoperability and validation across the ecosystem are critical as the industry moves toward 800G and 1.6T connectivity," said Rakesh Sambaraju, EVP at Infraeo. "Working with industry-leading test equipment partners like VIAVI allows us to ensure our solutions are ready for real-world AI and hyperscale deployments."

"As the industry accelerates toward 800G, 1.6T, and AI-scale network architectures, the ability to validate performance, latency, and power efficiency across a diverse ecosystem is critical," said Aniket Khosla, VP of Product Management at VIAVI. "VIAVI's high-speed Ethernet test solutions are designed to give customers the confidence to deploy at scale. We're proud to collaborate with Infraeo at OFC to demonstrate real-world interoperability of their interconnects and the rigorous test workflows required to move innovation from the lab to the live network."

Through collaboration with ecosystem partners such as VIAVI, Infraeo continues to support interoperability testing and system validation for emerging high-speed networking technologies.

Visitors to OFC 2026 can see the demonstrations at VIAVI's booth #1239 or learn more about Infraeo's portfolio of 800G and 1.6T connectivity solutions at Infraeo's booth #5033.

About Infraeo

Infraeo is a global leader in next-generation high-speed optical and copper interconnect solutions for AI clusters. With industry-first innovations such as 9m 800G AECs, sub-5W multimode LPOs, and 1.6T active copper cables, Infraeo is driving the transition to scalable, energy-efficient connectivity. Backed by a global supply chain and a production capacity exceeding 200,000 units per month, Infraeo delivers custom-engineered solutions with faster lead times and superior performance. Trusted by hyperscalers and OEMs alike, Infraeo is redefining the standards for low-latency, low-power networking at scale.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global leader in test and measurement and optical technologies. Our test, monitoring, assurance, and resilient position, navigation, and timing solutions enable and secure critical infrastructure ranging from data center ecosystems and communication networks to military, aerospace, railway, and first responder communications. In addition, we develop and advance technologies used in high-volume optical applications across anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, aerospace, industrial, and automotive end markets.

Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Bei Lin, Infraeo, 1 5128158036, [email protected], www.infraeo.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Infraeo