Infraeo Unveils 10x Faster Cable Production for 800G/1.6T AI Connectivity

Infraeo's geographically diverse production network in Mexico, South Asia, and China supports state-of-the-art 800G DAC, ACC, and AEC cable mass production, powered by 150 units per hour with over 98% yield—10x the industry throughput. Infraeo expects to reach a 200,000-unit monthly worldwide capacity in 2025. The cutting-edge technology will be available for customer showcase in Q2 2025 in Mexico.

1.6T Solutions: Ready for the Next Generation

Infraeo's 1.6T DAC, ACC, and Loopback Modules are now available for sampling. These advancements are complemented by the anticipated debut of the company's 1.6T AEC in Q2 2025, which will further expand its product portfolio.

Industry Approved Low-Power Multimode LPO

Additionally, Infraeo's multimode Linear Pluggable Optic (LPO) products have been approved by leading ODMs and switch makers, delivering sub-5 Watt power consumption per end at 800G. These low-latency, low-power optics offer customers an unparalleled solution for energy-efficient high-performance networking.

Industry-First: 800G Bare-Die Based AEC

Infraeo's technical publication at DesignCon 2025 with Wandtec and Alphawave Semi introduces the first production-ready bare-die retimer for 800G AEC. This breakthrough brings performance benefits such as better signal integrity, thermal efficiency, and power consumption. On top of that, it reduces crosstalk and ensures future 224G compatibility, meeting Tier-1 demands for low power and seamless integration. Infraeo plans to move these products into full production in 2025, alongside its 1.6T solutions. Live demos will be showcased at booth#759.

Commitment to Customers for JIT Delivery

"We are committed to advancing connectivity with recent innovations like bare-die AEC and low-power LPO. Combined with our global production capacity, Infraeo is the right partner to deliver scalable, efficient solutions for hyperscalers and AI clusters just in time," said Rakesh Sambaraju, Executive Vice President of Infraeo.

Infraeo, as a customer-focused company, addresses the challenges of geopolitical supply chain disruptions with flexible production and custom ODM solutions for hyperscalers and manufacturers. With a proven track record of shipping millions of units worldwide and #1 in the market in 800G Loopback shipments. Backed by award-winning innovations, vertically integrated engineering and manufacturing, and dedicated global support, Infraeo is committed to delivering scalable, efficient, and high-performance connectivity solutions to meet the evolving demands of its customers. Visit Booth#759 at DesignCon 2025 to find out more.

About Infraeo:

Infraeo Inc. specializes in developing and manufacturing cutting-edge high-speed signaling and photonics technologies such as DSP, Redriver, Retimer, Photonic Integrated Circuits, and Silicon Photonics for high-speed optical and copper interconnects. We collaborate with technology partners and customers to launch reference designs, PDKs, RDKs, and products that may be quickly scaled for high-volume production and millions of units of shipment. We serve the AI/data center and enterprise networking markets by delivering low-power, low-latency, and reliable connectivity products with faster lead time, which are ultimately deployed at the most advanced AI clusters worldwide.

For more information please visit us at www.infraeo.com

Media Contact

Bei Lin, Infraeo, 1 5128158036, [email protected], www.infraeo.com

