Infraeo's 8x50G to 4x100G QSFP-DD Gearbox Series Multimode Transceiver, AOC, and AEC Honored by 2023 Lightwave Innovation Reviews

Infraeo's revolutionary 400G QSFP-DD Gearbox Series, including the innovative 8x50G to 4x100G transceivers, breakout AOC, and AEC series, has achieved exceptional recognition with a top-tier 4.5 ranking in the 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. This acknowledgment highlights Infraeo's pivotal role in addressing the connectivity challenges of AI computing nodes within burgeoning AI clusters.

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infraeo announced today that two of its cutting-edge products were recognized among the best by the 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optical communications community recognized Infraeo as one of the highest-scoring honorees. The 400G QSFP-DD 8x50G to 4x100G gearbox series transceivers, breakout AOC and AEC series received a 4.5 ranking, the highest scores in the innovation reviews in 2024.

"We are honored that Infraeo's 400G QSFP-DD gearbox products series are recognized among the best during this year's Lightwave Innovation Reviews," said Lei Lei, Global Marketing Manager. "Both the optical and copper products provide critical support to bridge the gap of the 8x50G networking and 4x100G/2x100G AI computing nodes. This is important for today's booming AI clusters infrastructure to be implemented in a robust yet cost-effective and power efficient approach without stressing the existing datacenter utility and thermal management support. These products provide the high-density AI infrastructure an alternative approach while the computing power needs may be immediately added without a ground-breaking new infrastructure."

The QSFP-DD SR4 adopts a cutting-edge DSP with capability to convert 8x50G into 4x100G signals and transmitted on parallel multimode fiber up to 100m at 100Gbps/fiber. The product may be connected to 400G QSFP112 SR4/OSFP SR4 or breakout into 2xQSFP112 SR2/2x OSFP SR2 in support of 2x200G. On the 400G side, industry's lowest power consumption of 6.5W is recorded thanks to the advanced semiconductor technology. Both module and Active optical cable types are available for immediate evaluation. The AEC series supports the combination of 8x50G QSFP-DD with 4x100G QSFP112/OSFP or 2x200G QSFP112/OSFP up to 3.0m at a line speed of 100Gbps/twinax-pair. The multimode and copper products portfolio seamlessly enables the cutting-edge computing servers based on H100/MI350X GPUs being deployed with an 8x50G networking at an incremental utility and thermal management needs driven by the GPU servers only. These products will be showcased at OFC 2024. Welcome to our room #5743(Corporate Village) for more details.

Lightwave Editor in Chief Sean Buckley expressed his congratulations, stating, "On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Infraeo on achieving a well-deserved level honoree status. This competitive program enables Lightwave to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry." Infraeo is thrilled to be recognized for its commitment to excellence and looks forward to continuing to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the market.

Infraeo offers ODM engineering services, and optical transceivers and copper cable designs and manufacturing technologies licensing to OEM/Manufacturers/Semiconductor companies who would like to launch the products 2x faster at competitive cost than industry's standard practices. Currently, Infraeo's IP and products portfolio covers Loopback/DAC/ACC/AOC/Multimode/Silicon Photonics with proven track of shipments of 400G/800G.

For additional information about Infraeo and its products and service, visit www.infraeo.com.

About Infraeo

Established in 2023, Infraeo adopts a fresh business model by offering engineering and limited-scale manufacturing services and licensing to empower the factories where engineering designs, manufacturing technologies and access to engineering expertise are limited. Started with technologies acquired from industry's leading engineering firms, Infraeo Inc. has been partnering with leading Silicon Photonics chip developers, advanced semiconductor companies, cable manufacturers and optical transceiver manufacturers in developing the cutting edge 800G/1.6Tbps connectivity solutions from 1mm to 10km for the datacom industry.

