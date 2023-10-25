Infrascale Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

"Infrascale's success story is intertwined with the success of our partners and customers. We are dedicated to their growth and prosperity, providing data protection solutions that allow them to focus on what they do best – delivering exceptional service, even in the face of data challenges." Post this

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

Infrascale CEO Rob Peterson celebrated this recognition, stating, "Infrascale's success story is intertwined with the successes of our partners and customers. We are dedicated to their growth and prosperity, providing data protection solutions that allow them to focus on what they do best – delivering exceptional service to their clients, even in the face of data challenges."

To view the complete list of honorees, visit: [Link to the Inc. Power Partner Awards List](https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023)

The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine, featuring the Power Partner Awards, is available online now at Inc. Magazine(https://www.inc.com/magazine) and will be on newsstands starting October 31, 2023.

