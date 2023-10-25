Infrascale Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

Infrascale's Inc Power Partner Award highlights B2B companies that support partners and empower growth based on reviews from actual partner companies.
RESTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrascale, the most trusted data protection provider, is delighted to announce its inclusion in Inc. Business Media's prestigious second annual Power Partner Awards. These awards recognize B2B organizations worldwide that have consistently demonstrated their commitment to supporting partners and enabling startups to thrive. Infrascale has been recognized among the 389 outstanding firms spanning diverse industries, such as marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, for their invaluable contributions to the success of emerging businesses.
MSPs and other partners often face a myriad of challenges when working to support and protect their customers. B2B partners like Infrascale play a pivotal role in providing essential support with industry-leading backup and disaster recovery software. This allows our MSP partners to focus on growing their business.
"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.
Infrascale CEO Rob Peterson celebrated this recognition, stating, "Infrascale's success story is intertwined with the successes of our partners and customers. We are dedicated to their growth and prosperity, providing data protection solutions that allow them to focus on what they do best – delivering exceptional service to their clients, even in the face of data challenges."
To view the complete list of honorees, visit: [Link to the Inc. Power Partner Awards List](https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023)
The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine, featuring the Power Partner Awards, is available online now at Inc. Magazine(https://www.inc.com/magazine) and will be on newsstands starting October 31, 2023.
