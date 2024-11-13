Infrasense Completes Ground Penetrating Radar Evaluation of County Roads in California

Infrasense recently used Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to complete a pavement structure evaluation of local roads in county in Northern California. The GPR data was analyzed to determine the thickness of the bound and unbound material layers.

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrasense recently conducted a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) pavement structure evaluation in a county in Northern California. The GPR data collection system consisted of a 1-GHz horn antenna system manufactured by GSSI, Inc. of Nashua, NH, attached to a vehicle moving at normal driving speeds. The vehicle was also equipped with an electronic distance-measuring instrument (DMI) mounted to the rear wheel, providing synchronous distance data as the GPR data was collected. A Trimble GPS unit provided high resolution, differentially corrected geo-spatial information. Both the data collection and recording were controlled by the SIR-4000 GPR system operated from within the survey vehicle.

The GPR data was analyzed to identify the thickness of the surface asphalt concrete (AC) and underlying base layer. The GPR data also revealed the pavement cross-section, including the individual pavement layers and their corresponding thickness. The GPR pavement layer thickness results were compared to core data, which showed a less than 10% difference, on average. The continuous and accurate GPR layer thickness information provides significant benefits to transportation agencies towards coming up with comprehensive pavement rehabilitation designs.

