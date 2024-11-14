Infrasense Conducts Countywide Pavement Thickness Survey in Wisconsin

Infrasense conducted a network-level pavement thickness survey of county roads in western Wisconsin. This evaluation was carried out using ground penetrating radar (GPR) to determine the thickness of bound and unbound material layers.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrasense evaluated pavement along prescribed county roads in northwestern Wisconsin. The surveyed roadways were a combined 660 lane-miles. Vehicle-based Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) was utilized and consisted of a 1GHz horn antenna, an electronic distance-measuring instrument (DMI), and a Trimble GPS unit for high resolution, differentially corrected geo-spatial information. The data collection and recording were controlled by the GSSI SIR-30 system operated from within the survey vehicle. The data was collected at the posted speed limit at a rate of two scans per foot of travel along the centerline of each surveyed lane.

The collected GPR data was analyzed to identify the thickness of asphalt concrete (AC) pavement layers, as well as the thickness of underlying base layers, where detectable in the GPR data. The pavement layer thicknesses were calculated and reported at 50-foot increments. The report layer thickness values were provided in a tabular format with corresponding geospatial coordinates, segment ID, route, distance and direction information, layer type, and applicable notes about the data. The tabular results were also imported into ArcGIS and plotted to show total asphalt depth using a graduated color scale.

Since 1987, Infrasense, Inc. has applied advanced technologies to address the most difficult challenges in subsurface scanning. Infrasense's engineers nondestructively extract critical information from a diverse range of structures. In addition to providing ongoing subsurface evaluation services to clients across the country, the firm has also conducted numerous research programs to advance the field of subsurface detection and nondestructive evaluation. To learn more about Infrasense and the services we provide, visit our website: http://www.infrasense.com.

