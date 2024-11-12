Infrasense Conducts Pavement Structural Capacity Testing in South Dakota

Infrasense recently completed pavement structure testing and analysis on prescribed county roads in eastern South Dakota. A combination of falling weight deflectometer (FWD) and ground penetrating radar (GPR) were used to nondestructively determine the pavement thickness and structural capacity.

RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrasense conducted pavement structural capacity testing and analysis on 15 lane-miles of gravel and asphalt pavement roadways in eastern South Dakota. Included in the project scope of work was a review of the type and frequency of loading for various types of hauling trucks and construction equipment that will be traversing the site during construction. Falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing was used to determine the structural capacity of existing roadways, while a vehicle-based ground penetrating radar (GPR) system determined the thickness of existing pavement layers. This GPR system consisted of a 1GHz horn antenna and 400MHz ground-coupled antenna. An electronic distance-measuring instrument (DMI), mounted to the rear wheel of the vehicle, provided synchronous distance data as the GPR data was collected. Layer thicknesses, as defined by the GPR data, were calculated and reported at 50-foot increments. FWD pavement load and deflection tests were completed at approximately 500-foot intervals.

Both the GPR-produced pavement thickness data and the FWD-produced deflection data were used to back-calculate the elastic moduli of the pavement layers, as well as the resilient modulus of the subgrade. Project deliverables included making recommendations for any strengthening that may be needed to support expected equipment traffic during construction.

About Infrasense, Inc.

Since 1987, Infrasense, Inc. has applied advanced technologies to address the most difficult challenges in subsurface scanning. Infrasense's engineers nondestructively extract critical information from a diverse range of structures. In addition to providing ongoing subsurface evaluation services to clients across the country, the firm has also conducted numerous research programs to advance the field of subsurface detection and nondestructive evaluation. To learn more about Infrasense and the services we provide, visit our website: http://www.infrasense.com.

Media Contact

Lily Strickler, Infrasense, Inc., 781-281-1686, [email protected], http://www.infrasense.com

SOURCE Infrasense, Inc.