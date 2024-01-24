Infrasense Evaluates Condition of Virginia Bridge Decks using Ground Penetrating Radar, Infrared Thermography, High-Res Video, HCP, Hammer Sounding, and Chloride Testing

Infrasense recently conducted a multi-phase condition evaluation of a bridge deck pair in coastal Virginia. The Phase 1 deck evaluations utilized a combination of vehicle-based ground penetrating radar (GPR), infrared thermography (IR) and high-resolution video (HRV) equipment operated at driving speeds. Phase 2 testing included half-cell potential (HCP) measurements, hammer sounding, and chloride testing. The Phase 1 and 2 results were combined to produce a comprehensive assessment of the deck conditions.

NORTHAMPTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrasense, Inc., a pioneering leader in advanced non-destructive evaluation techniques, has completed a comprehensive assessment of a pair of bridge decks in Virginia Beach, VA. This project showcases how different non-destructive evaluation methods can be brought together to get a complete picture of bridge deck conditions.

The evaluation was conducted over two separate phases, employing a suite of non-destructive testing and methodologies. Phase 1 involved the application of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Infrared Thermography (IR), and High-Resolution Video (HRV) scanning surveys. The GPR system, featuring a dual 1-GHz horn antenna, provided continuous data on rebar depth and concrete deterioration. Infrasense's proprietary software, winDECAR®, played a pivotal role in the GPR data analysis process. The IR and HRV surveys were carried out from a vehicle-based setup in sunny, warm conditions. The IR survey, adhering to ASTM D 4788 – 03, utilized a state-of-the-art FLIR Systems infrared camera, complemented by a 4K resolution visual camera. These technologies captured thermal variations on the deck surface corresponding to subsurface delaminations, as well as surface features including spalling and patching.

The Phase 2 testing, which was carried out by Siva Corrosion Services (SCS), included targeted chloride ion concentration testing, half-cell potential measurements, and chain drag/hammer sounding. The results of this testing were used to validate and supplement the Phase 1 deck scanning results.

The results of this two-phased approach provided a detailed assessment of the bridge decks' condition, including quantification of concrete deterioration, delamination, corrosion potential, chloride concentration, spalling, and patching. Notably, the results indicated that most of the deterioration occurred in localized areas of the decks, which were mapped out to scale. This condition analysis provided the client with actionable insights for targeted maintenance and rehabilitation strategies.

