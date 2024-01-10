Infrasense Performs a Pavement Evaluation using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD), and Traffic Speed Deflectometer (TSD) in New Hampshire

Infrasense recently conducted Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing along highway NH-101. The GPR and FWD data, in combination with Traffic Speed Deflectometer (TSD) data provided by ARRB Systems were analyzed to provide the client with pavement layer thicknesses, layer moduli, effective structural number (SNeff), remaining service life, and required overlay thicknesses.

EPPING, N.H., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrasense recently conducted pavement structure/condition evaluations of a six-mile highway section in New Hampshire. A vehicle-based Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey yielded continuous pavement layer thickness data along prescribed offsets within the project section. Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing was also performed at over 120 locations along the project section, which provided the data needed to calculate layer moduli, effective structural number (SN), remaining service life and required overlay thicknesses. Traffic Speed Deflectometer (TSD) data yielded deflection bowl measurements and was accompanied by surface distress data (rutting, cracking, IRI). The results provided the client with valuable information to facilitate rehabilitation design efforts. Deliverables included tabular and graphical datasets with each point linked to precise GPS coordinates. The GPR datasets help visualize how the constructed layers of the roadway change along the length of each lane, while the FWD and TSD datasets present remaining lift, overlay thickness, structural number, and subgrade modulus along the length of each lane.

The GPR data collection system was made up of a pair of 1 GHz air-launched horn antennas and a SIR-30 control unit, both manufactured by GSSI in Nashua, NH. The final report included a quantitative summary of average layer thicknesses in each lane, along with visual plots showing the sub-surface strata along the length of the section. The GPR pavement surveys are carried out according to ASTM D4748-10. The resulting data shows a cross-sectional slice of the pavement strata at various offsets. Each slice includes the surface, and any material change in the first few feet below the surface. The data is processed and analyzed using proprietary internally developed software specifically designed for pavement and bridge assessments.

The FWD equipment included a Dynatest Model 8200 trailer mounted system. Deflections were measured utilizing seven calibrated sensors spaced at specified offsets from the load cell. Testing was performed in accordance with ASTM D4694-09 (2020) and ASTM D4695-03 (2020) with load drops performed at a total of 120+ locations across the project sites. All test locations were documented in terms of linear distance using a DMI, and with GPS coordinates.

Over the past 12 months, Infrasense has completed pavement structure evaluations across over 3000 miles of roadways in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ontario, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Vermont. Infrasense methods have addressed a variety of pavement structures including asphalt over granular base, composite pavements, continuously reinforce concrete pavements (CRCP), jointed plain concrete pavements (JPCP), and jointed reinforced concrete pavements (JRCP).

Since 1987, Infrasense, Inc. has applied advanced technologies to address the most difficult challenges in subsurface scanning. Infrasense's engineers nondestructively extract critical information from a diverse range of structures. In addition to providing ongoing subsurface evaluation services to clients across the country, the firm has also conducted numerous research programs to advance the field of subsurface detection and nondestructive evaluation. To learn more about Infrasense and the services we provide, visit our website: http://www.infrasense.com

