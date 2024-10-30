Infrasense Performs a Tie Bar Mapping Survey on Wisconsin Concrete Pavement using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Infrasense recently conducted a ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey along 2.4 miles of a concrete pavement in Wisconsin. The GPR data was analyzed to provide the client with tie bar data including spacing, depth, vertical and horizontal alignment, embedment, and locations of missing bars.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrasense recently conducted a tie bar mapping survey along a 2.4-mile section of concrete pavement in Wisconsin. A vehicle-based ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey yielded continuous pavement data along 4 offsets along a longitudinal joint for the length of the roadway. Having survey lines at 4 offsets provided the opportunity to create a line of best fit for each of the 3927 tie bars. The results provided the client with valuable information to facilitate rehabilitation design efforts, while maintaining full integrity of the road through non-destructive testing methods. Deliverables included histograms of tie bar depths, horizontal and vertical alignment angles, and tie bar spacing. A list of locations with missing tie bars was also provided in the report.

The GPR data collection system was made up of 4 ground coupled antennas and a SIR-30 control unit, all manufactured by GSSI in Nashua, NH. Data was collected at a rate of 30 scans per foot in order to ensure sufficient resolution of each tie bar. This high acquisition rate required a rolling speed survey.

Over the past 12 months, Infrasense has completed pavement structure evaluations across over 4000 miles of roadways in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ontario, South Carolina, Mississippi, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Tennessee. Infrasense methods have addressed a variety of pavement structures including asphalt over granular base, composite pavements, continuously reinforce concrete pavements (CRCP), jointed plain concrete pavements (JPCP), and jointed reinforced concrete pavements (JRCP).

Since 1987, Infrasense, Inc. has applied advanced technologies to address the most difficult challenges in subsurface scanning. Infrasense's engineers nondestructively extract critical information from a diverse range of structures. In addition to providing ongoing subsurface evaluation services to clients across the country, the firm has also conducted numerous research programs to advance the field of subsurface detection and nondestructive evaluation.

