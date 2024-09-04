Infrasense Performs Bedrock Profile Mapping in Massachusetts

Infrasense collected data on bedrock topography in Gloucester, Massachusetts. This data was primarily collected through a ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey, the results of which were processed and analyzed to produce mapping of the bedrock.

GLOUCESTER, Mass., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrasense conducted a ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey to determine the depth to ledge (bedrock) and map its topography. The GPR data was primarily collected using a GSSI SIR-4000 digital acquisition system tethered to a 400MHz and 270MHz center frequency antenna.

The site was first reviewed for quality and max depth penetration; the GPR data allowed for an average signal penetration of approximately 8 to 10 feet below grade. This could be attributed to site-specific soil conditions, including those caused by brackish water, backfill material, plant and tree roots, and gravel-rich soil horizons and boulders.

Due to site specific noise interference, the GPR data went through several iterations of processing. The data was then analyzed and mapped using the 270 MHz GPR profiles; this was the primary system used for the analysis work.

The bedrock depth varied from around 3 feet to more than 8 feet. GPR proved effective in the mapping of bedrock stratigraphy to approximately 10-feet maximum depth penetration.

