Infrasense Performs Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) and Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Pavement Structure Evaluations in Central New Jersey

Infrasense recently performed testing and evaluations of various sections of pavement in New Jersey. Ground penetrating radar (GPR) and falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing data were collected in accordance with applicable ASTM standards, and were utilized to calculate pavement layer thicknesses, pavement layer moduli, effective Structural Number, and load transfer efficiency (LTE).

TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrasense was tasked with determining the pavement structural properties of 6 sections of state highways and associated ramps in New Jersey. This included the collection of ground penetrating radar (GPR) and falling weight deflectometer (FWD) data. The GPR and FWD data were analyzed to determine pavement layer thicknesses, pavement layer moduli, subgrade resilient modulus, effective Structural Number, and load transfer efficiency (LTE). The resulting pavement structure results will be utilized for planning subsequent rehabilitation efforts.

The GPR data collection was completed in accordance with ASTM D4748, using the dual antenna air-launched GSSI (https://www.geophysical.com/) 1-GHz SIR-30 GPR system. Lines of data were collected along the wheel paths of all prescribed lanes and shoulders, at a rate of 2 scans per foot of travel. The GPR data collection was triggered by a high-resolution distance-measuring instrument (DMI) mounted to the vehicle wheel. A Trimble (https://www.trimble.com/en) GPS unit collected data concurrently with the GPR system. The GPR data were analyzed to report continuous pavement layer thicknesses. The resulting layer thicknesses were compared to core data at 116 locations, which showed a strong correlation.

FWD data was collected in accordance with ASTM standards D4694 and D4695. A Dynatest (https://dynatest.com/) Model 8002 FWD system was employed, equipped with 9 deflection sensors, an integrated distance encoder, as well as a GPS unit for location referencing. For full-depth asphalt sections, the FWD test was carried out at a fixed interval of 0.1 miles along select travel lanes. The analysis of the FWD data was carried out in accordance with the AASHTO 1993 Guide for the Design of Pavement Structures for flexible pavements, and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Using Falling Weight Deflectometer Data with Mechanistic-Empirical Design and Analysis for composite pavements. The results included plots of the asphalt modulus, concrete modulus, subgrade modulus, effective Structural Number, and load transfer efficiency (LTE).

About Infrasense, Inc.

Since 1987, Infrasense, Inc. has applied advanced technologies to address the most difficult challenges in subsurface scanning. Infrasense's engineers nondestructively extract critical information from a diverse range of structures. In addition to providing ongoing subsurface evaluation services to clients across the country, the firm has also conducted numerous research programs to advance the field of subsurface detection and nondestructive evaluation. To learn more about Infrasense and the services we provide, visit our website: http://www.infrasense.com.

