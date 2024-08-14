Infrasense Performs Ground-Penetrating Radar Pavement Thickness Survey in California

Infrasense collected data to evaluate the thickness of bound and unbound material layers along road sections in Placer and El Dorado Counties, CA. Primary detection tools included a 1-GHz horn antenna, an electronic distance-measuring instrument (DMI), and a Trimble GPS unit.

GREATER SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrasense conducted a pavement structure evaluation to evaluate the pavement thickness of 100- foot road sections along approximately 53 centerline miles of pavement in the Placer and El Dorado counties of California. The data was collected using tools including a SIR-4000 GPR system and an electronic distance-measuring instrument (DMI).

The GPR data collection was carried out using a 1-GHz horn antenna system, attached to a vehicle moving at normal driving speeds. The DMI was also mounted to the vehicle, which provided synchronous distance data as the GPR data was collected. The Trimble GPS unit allowed for high resolution, differentially corrected geo-spatial information. Both the data collection and recording were controlled using the SIR-4000 GPR system, which also operated from the survey vehicle.

GPR data was analyzed to identify asphalt concrete (AC); the GPR data also helped to reveal the pavement cross-section, including individual pavement layers. Analysis of this data aids in computing pavement layer thickness, as well as any changes in pavement layer properties.

