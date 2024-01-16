Infrasense Scans Interstate Bridge Deck Approach Slabs using 3D Ground Penetrating Radar (3DGPR) to Identify Areas of Voiding

Infrasense uses cutting-edge 3D Ground Penetrating Radar (3DGPR) technology to identify voids under approach slabs across bridges along a tollway in Indiana.

WATSON, Ind., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infrasense, a pioneering leader in non-destructive infrastructure evaluation, announces the successful completion of a comprehensive void analysis project for four select bridges on a tollway in Indiana.

The project's primary objective was the precise identification of voids in the approach slabs of the bridges. These slabs, measuring approximately 20 feet in length and varying in width from 40 to 55 feet, were thoroughly evaluated utilizing a state-of-the-art 3D Ground Penetrating Radar (3DGPR) system, collected by Innovative Subsurface Evaluation & Engineering, LLC (iSee).

Infrasense completed an analysis of the 3DGPR data to detected anomalies between the slab bottom and the supporting base material, indicating areas of high moisture and potential voids. These areas were mapped in a CADD compatible format.

Key Project Highlights:

Cutting-Edge Technology Deployment: Infrasense utilized the Kontur DXG 1820 antenna, a ground-coupled, step-frequency system with 21 antennas, ensuring high-resolution data collection.

Comprehensive Data Coverage: Three passes were executed in each lane, providing complete coverage, while the distance measuring instrument and GPS system enabled precise data registration.

Advanced Data Analysis: Kontur's Examiner software was employed for data processing, layer tracking, and void identification. The software facilitated the stitching of collected data files and enabled comprehensive analysis of approach slabs.

Quantitative Voiding Assessment: The analysis resulted in the identification of voiding activity across the slabs, with detailed quantities provided to the client.

This project underscores Infrasense's commitment to understanding the appropriate equipment for the job, and expertise to deliver accurate, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions in infrastructure assessment.

About Infrasense, Inc.

Since 1987, Infrasense, Inc. has applied advanced technologies to address the most difficult challenges in subsurface scanning. Infrasense engineers extract critical information using non-destructive methods from a diverse range of structures. In addition to providing ongoing subsurface evaluation services to clients across the country, the firm has also conducted numerous research programs to advance the field of subsurface detection and nondestructive evaluation. To learn more about Infrasense and the services we provide, visit our website:

http://www.infrasense.com

