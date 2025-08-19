Ingalls Information Security Awarded General Services Administration (GSA) Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) Contract to Enhance Cyber Resilience

"We are honored to be part of the HACS program," said Brandi Pickett, SVP Government Programs. "We are now part of an exclusive group of pre-vetted cybersecurity providers. This contract vehicle makes it much easier for state, local, and federal organizations to contract directly with Ingalls." Post this

This award signifies the federal government's confidence in Ingalls Information Security's technical capabilities, cybersecurity expertise, and proven performance in mission-critical environments. As a HACS SIN holder, Ingalls is now authorized to deliver key cybersecurity services—including Risk and Vulnerability Assessments, Penetration Testing, System Security Engineering, and Security Architecture Reviews—via streamlined procurement pathways designed to expedite agency access to top-tier cyber talent.

"We are honored to be part of the HACS program," said Brandi Pickett, SVP Government Programs. "We are now part of an exclusive group of pre-vetted cybersecurity providers. This contract vehicle makes it much easier for state, local, and federal organizations to contract directly with Ingalls."

Ingalls will provide critical cybersecurity services to support government-wide initiatives under three distinct subgroups:

High Value Asset Assessments of critical assets for vulnerabilities, risks, and potential threats with the goal of ensuring these high-value assets are appropriately secured.

Risk and Vulnerability Assessments to evaluate the security risks within an organization's environment, including conducting security assessments, audits, and providing recommendations for remediation.

Penetration Testing to simulate cyberattacks on systems to assess their vulnerabilities and identify weaknesses that could be exploited by adversaries, helping organizations bolster their security.

Ingalls is authorized to offer services in these critical focus areas:

Risk Management Framework (RMF)

Penetration Testing

Risk and Vulnerability Assessment (RVA)

System Security Engineering (SSE)

Security Architecture Review (SAR)

High-Value Asset Assessments (HVA)

With this new designation, Ingalls is positioned to expand its support to federal, defense, and civilian agencies seeking to strengthen their cyber posture, meet evolving compliance requirements, and protect high-value assets in an increasingly complex threat environment.

ABOUT INGALLS INFORMATION SECURITY

Since 2010, Ingalls Information Security has provided technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Ingalls' diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. In 2021, Ingalls formally launched the Government Programs Department to specialize in DoD cybersecurity solutions, including CMMC preparation and assessment, DFARS Compliance expertise, and ATO/RMF support.

Ingalls Information Security and C3 Integrated Solutions have merged. For more information, visit https://c3isit.com/ingalls.

ABOUT C3 INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

C3 Integrated Solutions accelerates CMMC cybersecurity compliance by designing, implementing, and managing IT & cybersecurity solutions purpose-built for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. C3 offers a wide-range of compliance-centric managed IT services—from targeted services customized to fit within a client's existing environment to the C3 Suite, a packaged and fully managed solution purpose-built to meet CMMC compliance requirements.

A leading provider of Microsoft 365 GCC High and Azure Government, C3 is a leading AOS-G Partner, a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO) and one of the few companies to successfully pass CMMC Level 2 certification for both their MSP and MSSP service platforms. To learn more about C3, visit https://c3isit.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Foote, Ingalls Information Security, 1 202-935-2977, [email protected], https://iinfosec.com

SOURCE Ingalls Information Security