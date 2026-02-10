IngenID and Corsound AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Voice Security Solutions

This partnership between IngenID and Corsound AI delivers an advanced voice security solution that verifies legitimate users using proven biometric technology while detecting and preventing synthetic voice attacks in real time. Post this

"The rise of AI-generated deepfakes and increasingly sophisticated voice fraud demands a multi-layered defense strategy," said Peter Soufleris, CEO of IngenID. "By partnering with Corsound AI, we can deliver an advanced voice security solution that verifies legitimate users using proven biometric technology while detecting and preventing synthetic voice attacks in real time."

The IngenID One™ Platform offers secure SaaS-based voice biometric authentication powered by advanced AI-based technology. It provides fast, accurate speaker verification with full GDPR compliance and advanced data protection. IngenID's technology is enhanced by an ongoing research collaboration with the University of Rochester's Audio Information Research Lab (AIRLab), ensuring IngenID's solutions are continuously informed by cutting-edge academic research, strengthening accuracy, security, and long-term innovation.

Corsound AI brings its portfolio of over 200 AI patents to the partnership, including its innovative Voice-to-Face AI technology. This capability enables voice-to-face matching, voice-to-face sketching, and enhanced identity verification, helping prevent identity theft and supporting suspect identification with or without an existing database. In addition, Corsound AI's real-time deepfake detection solution operates effectively in noisy environments and with low-quality audio, providing robust protection against increasingly sophisticated synthetic voice attacks.

"Voice fraud is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with criminals leveraging AI to create convincing deepfakes that can bypass traditional security measures," said Gal Haselkorn, CEO of Corsound AI. "Our partnership with IngenID brings together authenticated biometric verification and advanced synthetic voice detection, giving organizations greater confidence in the authenticity of every voice interaction while reducing risk and protecting against deepfakes and voice-based fraud."

The partnership positions both companies to meet emerging AI security and synthetic media regulations as governments worldwide tighten controls on deepfakes and biometric authentication. Customers across the financial services, enterprise, and government sectors, and beyond, will benefit from unified API integration, streamlined deployment options including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid configurations, and exceptional ongoing customer support.

"This partnership represents the future of voice security," said Soufleris. "As voice interfaces become ubiquitous across banking, healthcare, government services, and enterprise applications, organizations need solutions that authenticate legitimate users while actively defending against AI-generated threats. Together, IngenID and Corsound AI deliver exactly that."

About IngenID

IngenID is a leading provider of SaaS voice biometric technology, offering the IngenID One™ Platform for secure speaker verification and authentication. Deployed across 13 countries and supporting more than 40 languages, IngenID serves financial institutions, enterprises, and government agencies with GDPR-compliant, AI-powered solutions. IngenID maintains an ongoing research partnership with the University of Rochester's Audio Information Research Lab (AIRLab) to advance voice biometric technologies. For more information, visit www.ingenid.com.

About Corsound AI

Corsound AI is a voice intelligence company specializing in identity verification and fraud detection amid rising AI-driven threats. Founded in 2022, the company develops patented voice biometric technologies that convert raw audio and video into actionable intelligence for national security and civilian use cases. Corsound AI's platform enables identity verification, deepfake detection, and biometric analysis in noisy, low-bandwidth, real-world conditions, with flexible deployment options across cloud and on-premises environments. Learn more at www.corsound.ai.

