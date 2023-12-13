INGENIO Aerospace Appoints First-Ever Chief Operating Officer

"Simon's appointment as COO marks a significant milestone in our journey towards global leadership in aerospace innovation. With his proven track record in driving growth, he is the ideal person to lead our team to the next level of success." - James Bell, President and CEO, INGENIO Post this

"We are very pleased to welcome Simon to the INGENIO team," says James Bell, President and CEO, INGENIO. "His appointment as COO marks a significant milestone in our journey towards global leadership in aerospace innovation. With his proven track record in driving growth, Simon is the ideal person to lead our team to the next level of success."

In addition to 23 years of industry experience, Simon's strengths include strategic planning, M&A, business transformation and project management. He was with Bombardier for 15 years, holding several management titles, including Manager, New Product Development, Challenger Programs. In that role, his accomplishments included the on-time delivery of the first Challenger 350.

Simon Lafrenière holds an MBA from HEC Montréal and a BEng in Aeronautics from Université de Sherbrooke.

"I am proud to be joining a company that stands at the forefront of aerospace product design excellence," adds Simon Lafrenière, COO, INGENIO. "Our commitment to continuous innovation and design excellence is a guiding principle that is shared by our entire team. I look forward to contributing to INGENIO's growth and celebrating our shared success."

Simon Lafrenière may be reached at slafreniere(at)ingenioaerospace.com.

About INGENIO

INGENIO is an innovative Canadian manufacturer that designs, certifies and builds leading-edge electrical-mechanical components for the aerospace industry. Focused on fixed-wing and rotor aircraft in business, commercial and military markets, it is dedicated to reinventing the in-flight experience by designing and building products to future-proof aircraft cabins and cockpits. Unmatched at blending innovation and creativity with the latest technology, INGENIO products offer customers a unique balance of form, function and elegance. INGENIO has developed more than 75 innovative aircraft cockpit and cabin solutions since 2013. The company is recognized for its excellence and has received the Red Dot Design Award. The INGENIO quality management system is registered AS9100D, and the company is an approved manufacturer under Transport Canada CAR 561. All products are engineered to meet FAA Part 25 regulations, and all electrical components are DO-160G qualified to facilitate installation on any aircraft. For more information, please visit https://www.ingenioaerospace.com/

Media Contact:

Mark Lowe, PRagmatic Communications

mark.lowe(at)pragcom.com / (514) 576-2519

SOURCE INGENIO