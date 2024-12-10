INGENIO Aerospace Heli-Mount Tablet EFB Contributes Directly to Operational Safety

130 shipsets have been delivered to the RCAF for Griffon and Cyclone helicopter fleets

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INGENIO Aerospace (INGENIO), a leader in innovative product design and manufacturing for business, commercial and military aviation, today commented on the benefits of its Heli-Mount Tablet electronic flight bag (EFB), which helps mitigate risk in the demanding environment of rotorcraft operations.

This ruggedized aircraft-type-agnostic product is a critical safety measure that addresses power requirements and operational reliability. The secure and robust mounting system improves ergonomics and facilitates pilot access to electronic tablets (ex: Apple and Android devices). It withstands vibrations and shocks and has been successfully tested in the most demanding operating conditions.

130 shipsets have been delivered to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) for fleet upgrades – 96 units for CH-146 Griffon helicopters (the Canadian military variant of the Bell 412) and 34 for CH-148 Cyclone helicopters (the Canadian military variant of the Sikorsky S-92).

Improperly secured tablets pose significant safety risks as tragically demonstrated by the 2022 crash of a CH-47D Chinook helicopter in Idaho, where National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators demonstrated that an Apple iPad likely jammed against the co-pilot's left pedal contributing to the fatal accident. The Chinook had been engaged in firefighting operations at the time of the tragedy. Since then, the NTSB has highlighted the importance of securing electronic devices in the cockpit to prevent interference with flight controls.

Exclusively designed to perform in rugged conditions, INGENIO's Heli-Mount Tablet EFB enhances safety, utility and functionality. It may be implemented on virtually any helicopter in service today. In addition to offering a direct interface with other avionics systems, the Heli-Mount Tablet EFB provides unrestricted USB 2.0 data passthrough and USB type-C charging connectivity. Most tablets require 15W USB power delivery for fast charge. The Heli-Mount Tablet EFB delivers charging capacity up to 60W – a significant margin for growth designed to future-proof recharging requirements.

"We are proud of the safety benefits that our Heli-Mount Tablet EFB delivers," says James Bell, President and CEO, INGENIO. "This innovative product is being installed on RCAF Griffon and Cyclone fleets, where it has performed impeccably under very challenging operational conditions. Our objective is to enhance EFB safety across private, commercial and military rotorcraft operations. Given that it is completely type-agnostic, the potential worldwide market is enormous."

"Tablet EFB's are remarkably effective at increasing situational awareness in the cockpit. But like any loose objects, they can create hazards. The importance of robustly securing tablets is critical. The Chinook crash in Idaho makes this point with tragic clarity. Our Heli-Mount Tablet EFB contributes to superior ergonomics, operational efficiencies and – most importantly – crew and passenger safety," concludes James Bell.

About INGENIO Aerospace

INGENIO Aerospace is an innovative Canadian manufacturer that designs, certifies and builds leading-edge electrical-mechanical components for the aerospace industry. A three-time winner of the Red Dot Award for design innovation, INGENIO is focused on fixed wing and rotor aircraft in corporate, commercial and military markets. It is also dedicated to reinventing the in-flight experience by designing and building products to future-proof aircraft cabins and cockpits. INGENIO's products are engineered to meet FAA Part 25 regulations, and electrical components are CAN-TSO-C71 Certified and DO-160G qualified to facilitate installation on any aircraft. INGENIO has been approved to the AS9100D Quality Management system, as a Transport Canada CAR 561 Manufacturing approved company. For more information, please visit www.ingenioaerospace.com

