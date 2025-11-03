INGENIO Aerospace Introduces AeroPortal™: The Future of Aircraft Technology Integration

"The modular characteristics of INGENIO's AeroPortal™ help us accomplish things that are not available today." Post this

"We are providing a MOSA-driven ecosystem that finally makes high-speed, high-power connectivity truly interchangeable," says James Bell, President and CEO of INGENIO Aerospace. "AeroPortal™ is the key to unlocking true design freedom in aviation. It's more than just a component; it's a fully certifiable solution that streamlines the process for installers and customers, saving them time and money, while offering aircraft owners limitless, situational customizability to enhance their in-flight experience."

Demonstrating the system's readiness and market impact, INGENIO Aerospace is delighted to announce that Aloft AeroArchitects, an authorized Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) service center and leader in aircraft modification and maintenance, will perform the inaugural installation of the AeroPortal system as an installation partner. "The AeroPortal™ system is a game-changer for our customer projects," says Colby Hall, Aloft's Managing Director of Emerging Technology and Innovation. "It allows us to provide exceptional flexibility to our client base when technology changes. An example would be a USB Type A to USB Type C change. In today's environment, it would require changes to part, electrical, and possibly mechanical engineering. By using the AeroPortal™ system, we can make these changes in minutes without sacrificing safety, design, and without major modifications."

Aloft is a major supporter and contributor to the MOSIAC Aero framework. It aligns with Aloft's vision to build future-proof, easily adaptable aircraft interiors. "Modularity is a core principle of that framework," explains Hall. "The modular characteristics of INGENIO's AeroPortal™ help us accomplish things that are not available today. Our engineering department can now complete wiring and data based on the known dimensions and power, while the specific functionality can be driven at a much later date."

Designed to meet the dynamic needs of modern aircraft, INGENIO's AeroPuck™, the company's latest product development and a core component of the AeroPortal™ system, offers USB PD charging up to 100W (or through PoE), up to 10 Gb Ethernet Speed, and supports accessories up to 30lb. Its accessory quick-disconnect feature, customizable bezel and cover, and compliance with RoHS standards further enhance its versatility and appeal. Constructed of aviation-grade aluminum and qualified to DO-160G, the AeroPuck™ ensures the highest standards of safety, performance, and durability.

This innovation is set to redefine the future of technology integration in VVIP, business, commercial, and military aviation, with applicability in adjacent markets. Offering significant advantages, including unparalleled efficiency, technical power, and luxurious adaptability.

About INGENIO Aerospace: INGENIO Aerospace is an innovative Canadian manufacturer that designs, certifies, and builds leading-edge electrical-mechanical components for the aerospace industry. A three-time winner of the Red Dot Award for design innovation, INGENIO is focused on fixed-wing and rotor aircraft in corporate, commercial, and military markets. Dedicated to designing and manufacturing products that meet the rigorous demands of the aviation industry, enhancing the in-flight experience, streamlining installation processes, and future-proofing aircraft cabins and cockpits. INGENIO's products are engineered to meet FAA Part 25 & 29 regulations, and their electrical components are CAN-TSO-C71 Certified and DO-160G qualified, facilitating installation on any aircraft. INGENIO has been approved to the AS9100D Quality Management system, as a Transport Canada CAR 561 Manufacturing approved company.

