INGENIO Aerospace Proudly Announces New STCs for Bombardier Aircraft

Certification to greenlight integration of Cockpit Tablet EFB on Bombardier Globals and Challenger 600s

MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INGENIO Aerospace (INGENIO), a leader in innovative product design and manufacturing for business, commercial and military aviation, today announced that it has earned Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) supplemental type certificates (STCs) for the integration of its Cockpit Tablet electronic flight bag (EFB) on Bombardier Global series and Challenger 600 series aircraft. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) familiarizations are also expected to be issued before the end of the calendar year.

The Cockpit Tablet EFB enhances operational safety by improving ergonomics that facilitate pilot access to electronic tablets (ex: Apple and Android devices) during all phases of flight, including take-off and landing. Certification opens a significant market for INGENIO as there are approximately 1,150 Globals and 2,040 Challenger 600s in service worldwide today. It also applies to new aircraft built by Bombardier going forward.

Today, most tablets require 15W USB power delivery for fast charge. This certification covers a charging capacity up to 60W – a significant margin for growth designed to future-proof recharging requirements.

Offering USB type-C charging connectivity, the Cockpit Tablet EFB seamlessly merges sophisticated design, robust construction and user-focused functionality. Meticulously engineered from aviation-grade aluminum, it evokes strength, finesse and style.

It is an easy-to-install turnkey solution that includes: EFB mounts, power delivery USB chargers, tablet holder (universal or type-C connector), complete electrical installation with optional USB 2.0 data passthrough and structural brackets for pilot and co-pilot configurations. No third-party engineering or parts are required.

"We are very pleased to announce interoperability with Bombardier aircraft," says James Bell, President and CEO, INGENIO. "Access to Global and Challenger 600 series immediately opens a potential market of more than 3,000 aircraft worldwide, plus the new aircraft rolling off the assembly line every day. USB power delivery is a well-established industry standard and more recently the European Committee for Standardization has mandated use of USB type-C connectors. Because these technical details are covered by our new STCs and thanks to our ability to scale up to 60W of power delivery, we are confident that the Cockpit Tablet EFB will serve our clients exceptionally well for the foreseeable future."

About INGENIO Aerospace

INGENIO Aerospace is an innovative Canadian manufacturer that designs, certifies and builds leading-edge electrical-mechanical components for the aerospace industry. A three-time winner of the Red Dot Award for design innovation, INGENIO is focused on fixed wing and rotor aircraft in corporate, commercial and military markets. It is also dedicated to reinventing the in-flight experience by designing and building products to future-proof aircraft cabins and cockpits, not only looking at the consumer technology available today, INGENIO is committed to developing for the future. INGENIO's products are engineered to meet FAA Part 25 regulations, and electrical components are CAN-TSO-C71 Certified and DO-160G qualified to facilitate installation on any aircraft. INGENIO has been approved to the AS9100D Quality Management system, as a Transport Canada CAR 561 Manufacturing approved company. For more information, please visit www.ingenioaerospace.com

Media Contact

Mark Lowe, INGENIO Aerospace, 1 (514) 576-2519, [email protected], https://www.ingenioaerospace.com/

