INGENIO Aerospace Wins Third Red Dot Design Award

One of the world's most prestigious design competitions, the "Red Dot" is a symbol of design excellence

MONTREAL, QC, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INGENIO Aerospace (INGENIO), a leader in innovative product design and manufacturing for business, commercial and military aviation, today announced that it was awarded a Red Dot Product Design Award. INGENIO previously won two Red Dot Awards in 2021.

Winners of this international design competition are chosen by an impartial jury of industry experts who award firms that exhibit excellence in innovation and design. This year's winners also include global brands Apple, Ferrari, Volvo, Sony, Philips and Honda.

INGENIO submitted its Cockpit Tablet Electronic Flight Bag (EFB), tailor-made for the Dassault Falcon 2000-series of business aircraft. Part of INGENIO's 'C-Suite' product line, the Cockpit Tablet EFB seamlessly merges sophisticated design, robust construction and user-focused functionality. Meticulously engineered from aviation-grade aluminum, it evokes strength, finesse and style. Powerful features, including USB type-C charging connectivity, offer convenience and enhance flight crew efficiency.

"We are honored to have been recognized by Red Dot again this year," says James Bell, President and CEO, INGENIO Aerospace. "Red Dot highlights the best designs based on innovation, aesthetics and utility – values that align perfectly with our vision. It also places us among an elite group of aircraft manufacturers including Dassault, Airbus and Bombardier. Winning the Red Dot Award is validation of our commitment to designing solutions that elevate the cabin and flight deck experience. It is a much-appreciated recognition of the entire team's dedication and hard work."

About INGENIO Aerospace

INGENIO Aerospace is an innovative Canadian manufacturer that designs, certifies and builds leading-edge electrical-mechanical components for the aerospace industry. Focused on fixed wing and rotor aircraft in corporate, commercial and military markets, the firm is dedicated to reinventing the in-flight experience by designing and building products to future-proof aircraft cabins and cockpits, not only looking at the consumer technology available today, but INGENIO is committed to developing for the future. INGENIO's products are engineered to meet FAA Part 25 regulations, and electrical components are CAN-TSO-C71 Certified and DO-160G qualified to facilitate installation on any aircraft. INGENIO has been approved to the AS9100D Quality Management system, as a Transport Canada CAR 561 Manufacturing approved company. For more information, please visit www.ingenioaerospace.com

About the Red Dot Design Award

Since 1955, the Red Dot Design Award has been a globally recognized mark of exceptional design quality. In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With over 20,000 entries a year, the Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. And winning a Red Dot is a very special honor as the jury only awards the highly sought-after seal of quality to products that are characterized by outstanding design. The winning works are exhibited in exhibitions all around the world and are also presented in the yearbooks, museums and online. More information is available at www.red-dot.de.

Media Contact:

Mark Lowe

PRagmatic Communications

mark.lowe(at)pragcom.com

+1-514-576-2519

