Ingleside Reviews: Innovators Unveiled Expands to Television with BraveHeartsTV Premiere April 23

Entrepreneur podcast Innovators Unveiled, hosted by A.D. Edwards, premieres on BraveHeartsTV April 23, expanding to Roku and Amazon Fire TV audiences.
HOUSTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ingleside Reviews LLC announces the television premiere of Ingleside Reviews: Innovators Unveiled, hosted by entrepreneur, author, and transformational coach A.D. Edwards. The show will debut on the BraveHeartsTV Network on Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 PM CDT / 8:30 PM EDT, marking a major milestone as the podcast expands to a broader television audience.
Innovators Unveiled features in-depth conversations with entrepreneurs, executives, creators, and industry leaders who share the real stories behind their success—highlighting the challenges, decisions, and breakthroughs that define innovation in today's business landscape.
Originally launched as a podcast, Innovators Unveiled has built a growing audience by focusing on meaningful, insight-driven discussions that go beyond surface-level interviews. The transition to BraveHeartsTV represents the next phase in the show's evolution, bringing its message to viewers through a streaming television platform.
The premiere will be available on BraveHeartsTV, accessible via Roku and Amazon Fire TV, expanding the reach of the show to audiences seeking inspirational and business-focused content. A special live-stream premiere event will also be hosted online, providing an additional way for viewers to join the launch experience.
"This premiere represents more than just a new platform—it's a new chapter," said A.D. Edwards, host of Innovators Unveiled. "The mission has always been to share real conversations with people who are building, leading, and creating impact. Expanding to television allows us to bring those stories to a wider audience in a more powerful way."
The show is part of Ingleside Reviews LLC's growing media presence, which spans digital content, podcasting, and now streaming television. With a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and personal growth, the brand continues to develop content designed to inform, inspire, and empower audiences.
Viewers are encouraged to tune in for the premiere and follow Ingleside Reviews: Innovators Unveiled for upcoming episodes and future announcements.
Media Contact
A.D. Edwards, Ingleside Reviews LLC, 1 (713) 401-9700, [email protected], innovatorsunveiled.com
SOURCE Ingleside Reviews LLC
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