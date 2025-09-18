Ingredient Unveils Top F&B Marketing Predictions for 2026

"These predictions reflect what we've already been seeing, which is brands pushing for more transparency, consumers seeking community and flavors that tell stories," said Brian Brown, president and partner at Ingredient. Post this

Wellness 360: Beyond Calories & Protein: Wellness will evolve past calorie counts and protein claims. Consumers are looking for holistic benefits, from mental health to mood support, and brands that connect food with overall wellbeing will stand out.

Radical Transparency or Bust: 2026 will mark the tipping point for radical transparency. Shoppers want details on sourcing, environmental impact and ethics, and brands that open the curtain on their processes will build stronger trust.

Luxury Twists On Daily Staples: Consumers are indulging in everyday items by trading up. Think artisanal condiments, craft spirits and small-batch goods. This pairing "high with low" approach allows shoppers to elevate simple meals with touches of luxury that feel accessible and special.

Flavor Mashups with Meaning: This next year, we'll see a rise in global mashups that tell cultural stories. When done authentically, these flavor combinations will resonate with consumers who are craving novelty.

"These predictions reflect what we've already been seeing, which is brands pushing for more transparency, consumers seeking community and flavors that tell stories," said Brian Brown, president and partner at Ingredient. "Food marketing in 2026 will be about creating genuine connections and experiences."

To learn more about Ingredient, or how brands and businesses can leverage the 2026 Trend Report to increase customer acquisition and retention, visit Ingredient.mn.

About Ingredient

Ingredient is a food marketing agency inspiring connections between brands and consumers. The team is built of experts in marketing strategy, creative, and culinary professionals to tell unique brand stories that build lasting relationships with consumers. Since 1994, Ingredient has led marketing and content strategies for iconic food brands, including both CPG companies and grocery retailers. With a deep commitment to understanding clients, their target audiences and channels, plus an in-house production studio and chefs on staff, Ingredient is the agency partner for delivering scroll-stopping work. To learn more about Ingredient's services and clients, visit Ingredient.mn.

Media Contact

Lilly Carrion, Ingredient, 1 9546008860, [email protected], https://ingredient.mn/

SOURCE Ingredient