Inheritance of Hope celebrates its founding with a month dedicated to legacy

Inheritance of Hope invites individuals and families nationwide to intentionally build a legacy for their loved ones

ATLANTA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inheritance of Hope was founded on May 21, 2007 by Kristen and Deric Milligan. Faced with a rare terminal illness, Kristen looked for resources for her young family but surprisingly found none. She and her husband decided to create resources of their own and share them with others. 19 years later, the national charity continues to inspire hope and encourage all to build an intentional legacy.

Each May, Inheritance of Hope celebrates its founding with National Legacy Month™–an annual initiative designed to inspire people to live intentionally by focusing on their legacy and the legacy of those around them. This year's focus encourages all to "Build a Legacy, Give a Legacy" as a way to be intentional.

The organization has provided meaningful free tools to help individuals build their legacy, such as worksheets, Legacy Video™ and Legacy Songs™ programs, and a new Legacy Library. They also encourage participants to consider giving a legacy by becoming a monthly giver for as low as $5 a month, which will ensure that the legacies of young families facing terminal illness will be preserved forever.

Learn more about how to participate in National Legacy Month™: NationalLegacyMonth.org

Media Contact

Anna Conti, Inheritance of Hope, 1 770-464-5769, [email protected], InheritanceOfHope.org

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SOURCE Inheritance of Hope