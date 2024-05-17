Inheritance of Hope encourages all to share their story on May 21

Share & tag on May 21: who has impacted your life?

ATLANTA, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 21, 2024, Inheritance of Hope will celebrate its annual National Legacy Day™.

Inheritance of Hope (IoH) was founded on May 21, 2007 by Kristen and Deric Milligan. Faced with a rare terminal illness, Kristen looked for resources for her young family but surprisingly found none. She and her husband decided to create resources of their own and share them with others. Seventeen years later, the national charity continues to inspire hope and encourage all to build an intentional legacy.

Each year on May 21, IoH celebrates its founding with National Legacy Day™ – a day focused on being intentional. This year, all are invited to join in on social media by sharing and tagging someone who has impacted their life. Everyone has been impacted by someone and IoH encourages you to share with others.

Visit NationalLegacyDay.org for a downloadable social media graphic to share & tag on National Legacy Day™ with #NationalLegacyDay #InheritanceOfHope

Inheritance of Hope believes that "every family deserves a legacy." No matter your age or season of life, your story matters and should be shared with others. Join in on National Legacy Day™! Learn more >>

