InHome Connect and Vertedge Health Analytics announce a data-driven partnership to enhance the delivery of palliative care.

"IHC's use of data-driven insights from Vertedge to identify and prioritize patients for palliative services is a revolutionary step in the care delivery process. These insights bring significant benefits to all parties involved – from patients and their families to physicians, care teams, administrators, and health plans," added Rebecca Doleman, Vice President of Palliative Services at IHC.

This partnership reflects the joint commitment of IHC and Vertedge to pioneer first-of-its-kind solutions for the delivery of optimized care to VBC plan beneficiaries by strategically leveraging data analytics.

About InHome Connect:

InHome Connect is a community-based, palliative care program designed to provide an extra layer of support to patients and families living with serious illness. Palliative care can be provided alongside curative treatment and aggressive medical management of illnesses.

About Vertedge:

Vertedge is a healthcare data analytics company pioneering advanced AI/ML models, in combination with proprietary knowledge graph-based solutions, to analyze complex network interactions. Their mission is to demystify data science for all stakeholders within value-based care organizations, including Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, recognizing that simplicity promotes efficiency and access to hidden, high-value insights drives material performance improvements.

Media Contact

Rebecca Doleman, InHome Connect, (832) 233-5852, [email protected], www.inhomeconnects.com



Christian Nelson, Vertedge Health Analytics, (214) 663-5054, [email protected], https://vertedge.io/

SOURCE InHome Connect