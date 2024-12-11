Inhouse Launches First AI Assistant for SMBs, Individuals

The platform makes legal services dramatically more accessible, affordable and efficient with custom AI supervised by 1K+ attorneys, including a partnership with BakerHostetler.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inhouse has officially launched the first lawyer-backed legal AI platform. Tailored to meet the everyday legal needs of individuals and small businesses (SMBs), the platform combines custom AI with a network of over 1,000 lawyers across all 50 states, including the premier law firm BakerHostetler.

During its summer beta testing, Inhouse delivered over 1 million dollars of legal work to 600+ individuals and businesses, from startups to public companies in healthcare, tech, media, cannabis, hospitality, real estate and construction. The company is partnering with Chambers of Commerce across the country, starting in New York.

"In our latest construction project, Inhouse reduced our reliance on lawyers by over 80 percent," said Dave Latizzori, a commercial and residential developer. "Traditionally, we would engage multiple law firms at different stages of a project, with each touchpoint creating costly bottlenecks. Inhouse's AI took over the heavy lifting—updating construction agreements, negotiating with subcontractors, providing real-time advice on permitting and drafting lease agreements. The AI applied local Connecticut law and industry benchmarks. We saved over $75,000 in legal fees."

Inhouse's AI generates a first draft of the legal work and then enables users to find and share the output with a lawyer with ultra-relevant experience to verify or finalize.

"We partnered with Inhouse to better serve early-stage startups that often find Big Law services beyond their reach," said Will Chuchawat, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at BakerHostetler. "Inhouse's AI efficiently handles their routine legal tasks, allowing our lawyers to focus on high-impact strategic work."

The lawyer-in-the-loop model also makes it radically more accurate than ChatGPT as Inhouse uses the anonymized feedback data to improve its models.

"The issue with general-purpose LLMs is that they're trained exclusively on documents alone," explained Aarshay Jain, CTO, Inhouse. "We realized that improving quality required integrating expert feedback rather than just adding more documents. Our system securely incorporates lawyer input in a way that fully preserves client confidentiality, and no data is ever shared with third parties."

Inhouse was cofounded by Ryan Wenger, a second-time founder and corporate attorney, and Jain, an AI engineer formerly of Spotify. Ken Friedman, former Deputy General Counsel at LegalZoom, and Scott MacDonell, former Vice President of Marketing at LegalZoom, serve on the advisory board.

"I saw a variety of AI tools being built for lawyers to improve their profit margins, but nothing for legal customers to reduce their costs," remarked Wenger. "By inserting lawyers into the platform we found a way to safely offer this game-changing technology to the general public. And it benefits lawyers too. They get a constant free stream of relevant clients and get to focus on the kind of work they really care about rather than the boilerplate law."

Annual subscription plans for Inhouse peak at $189/month for unlimited legal assistance, with a free option available for users needing periodic support.

Inhouse, an AI-powered legal platform, was founded in Los Angeles in 2023. The company raised an undisclosed round from attorneys, angel investors and Switch VC. For more information on how Inhouse is transforming legal services for businesses, visit Inhouse.so.

Ryan Wenger, CEO of Inhouse, started his career as a corporate attorney before founding WhereTo, an online booking tool that grew to $80M in revenue before its sale to a public company. Aarshay Jain, CTO of Inhouse, was a senior AI engineer at Spotify, and holds a master's degree in Data Science from Columbia.

