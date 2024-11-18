INITIATE Ventures Closes $45 Million to Fund and Co-create Companies at the Intersection of Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Tech

"Exceptional founders are looking for investors who bring more than just capital and domain expertise; they are seeking true partners who have walked in their shoes," said Jessica Owens, INITIATE General Partner. Post this

INITIATE's team deeply understands the challenges and opportunities that health tech and life sciences companies face. The team contributes significant time, focus, real-world experience, and unparalleled networks to support founders.

"Exceptional founders are looking for investors who bring more than just capital and domain expertise; they are seeking true partners who have walked in their shoes," said Jessica Owens, INITIATE General Partner. "After years spent founding, operating, and investing in these sectors, we're now building a home for the next generation of world-class entrepreneurs, clinicians, and scientists."

INITIATE Ventures focuses on early-stage health tech and life sciences companies raising Seed to Series A rounds. The firm invests in startups poised to make a lasting impact. INITIATE's startup studio is designed to partner with entrepreneurs to co-create and launch new companies. The studio acts as an experienced co-founder, bringing both operational and strategic support in areas ranging from business development, talent acquisition, and fundraising.

"Technology innovation in healthcare and life sciences is creating an unparalleled opportunity to revolutionize human health," said Iana Dimkova, INITIATE General Partner. "We've developed a best-in-class model for company creation that empowers exceptional entrepreneurs to build companies with the potential to deliver lasting impact and drive outsized returns."

Initial investments include Cornerstone AI, a first-of-its-kind AI software solution that accurately and efficiently prepares vast types of healthcare data for analysis in a fraction of the time of traditional methods; Delfi Diagnostics, the developer of accessible blood tests driving early cancer detection; Macro Trials, a precision research clinical platform; and Persana, the first luxury aesthetic health concierge. Cornerstone AI, Macro Trials, and Persana were co-founded by INITIATE.

"INITIATE is the founding partner startups need. I have worked with the team to launch two companies, and the experience has been superb," said Babak Azizzadeh, MD, FACS. "My entire career has been devoted to medicine, and I've connected with incredible innovators to create solutions to pressing needs, but company-building is something else entirely. The INITIATE team understands exactly how to take a novel solution and turn it into something that can benefit others at massive scale."

INITIATE is an early-stage venture capital firm that funds and co-founds transformative companies focused at the intersections of healthcare, life sciences, and technology. INITIATE partners with exceptional entrepreneurs who are reshaping the future of healthcare and driving tomorrow's breakthroughs. The firm is led by Iana Dimkova and Jessica Owens, who bring decades of experience as serial founders and venture capital investors. INITIATE's sectors of focus include biopharma tech and services, precision medicine, R&D tools, and health tech. Learn more about early-stage venture investing and co-founding with INITIATE at http://www.initiate.vc.

