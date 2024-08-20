Initium SoftWorks LLC Successfully Achieves SOC 1-SSAE 18 Type II Audit Standards

Initium SoftWorks LLC (ISW) has successfully completed the SOC 1-SSAE 18 Type II Audit, reinforcing its commitment to customer data security. The audit, conducted by independent service auditors A-LIGN ASSURANCE, evaluated ISW's controls over financial reporting, ensuring effective security and operational standards. The audit's thorough examination, including personnel inquiries, control activity observations, and system configuration inspections, affirms ISW's dedication to maintaining rigorous standards. ISW's leadership, including CIO/CFO Tony Batres and CEO Ross Smith, emphasized the importance of this achievement in building client trust and upholding their commitment to excellence in security and compliance.

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upholding their commitment to customer data security, Initium SoftWorks LLC (ISW) has successfully completed the SOC 1-SSAE 18 Type II Audit. Independent service auditors, A-LIGN ASSURANCE, conducted the examination in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 18 (SSAE 18). SOC audits such as this provide assurance to customers and prospects that the organization has effective controls to manage risks and protect data.

A-LIGN evaluated ISW's controls over financial reporting to ensure the security and operating standards are effective. The examination included inquiries of ISW's personnel, observation of control activities, and inspection of documents, reports, and system configurations. A-LIGN also independently executed procedures or controls as part of the audit. "The professionalism and thoroughness of the A-LIGN team gives us confidence in their audit and report. It is essential to the health of our business to continue to meet and exceed the standards required," said Tony Batres, CIO and CFO of ISW.

As a leading provider of business process automation and document management solutions, ISW believes maintaining rigorous operating standards and security controls is essential to trust and transparency for their clients. "This SOC 1 Type II audit achievement reflects our team's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in security and compliance for our clients. We will continue to commit ourselves to the degree of excellence that our clients value," said Ross Smith, CEO of ISW.

