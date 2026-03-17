Ink Different Partners with Soul Glow Electric Ink Tattoo to Train Artists in Allentown

"Soul Glow Electric Ink Tattoo stands out for its authenticity and artistic drive," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "Joshua Knecht has created a studio environment where creativity and accountability go hand in hand." Post this

"Soul Glow Electric Ink Tattoo stands out for its authenticity and artistic drive," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "Joshua Knecht has created a studio environment where creativity and accountability go hand in hand. That combination makes it the perfect place for serious apprentices to learn and grow."

A College Alternative in Allentown

Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree in knowledge work, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Soul Glow Electric Ink Tattoo, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.

Tattooing remains an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity and connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a realistic path from passion to profession.

Graduates complete the program industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion, and are equipped with the skills and professionalism needed to thrive in today's tattoo industry.

Now Enrolling in Allentown

Applications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Soul Glow Electric Ink Tattoo in Allentown. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to pivot into a creative career, this program offers structure, mentorship, and a direct path forward.

Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education as a clear college alternative, offering real apprenticeships in real studios nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, equal opportunity, and long-term career development, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon completion. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company is helping shape the future of professional tattooing across the country.

Media Contact

Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.