Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship Launches New Location in Corpus Christi, with Bill "Big Man" McDaniel

About Phat Tats Tattoos

Known for Big Man's decades of experience and dedication to the craft, Phats Tattoo is the iconic center of the Corpus Christi tattoo scene. Together with Ink Different, Bill and the team at Phats Tattoo will identify and mentor tattoo apprentices who are serious about becoming tattoo artists, helping them gain hands-on experience while learning the business, technique, and ethics of tattooing.

"Big Man has deep roots and renowned respect in the industry," shares Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. "The way he has raised Stephen (his son) to become an accomplished Tattoo Artist shows that any tattoo apprentice would be lucky to be trained at Phat Tats Tattoo." Paul-Anthony continues, "Not only will apprentices receive great training on technique and application—but also a strong foundation in what it truly means to be a professional Tattoo Artist."

A Commitment to Excellence

Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship has built its reputation on offering a welcoming, supportive space for aspiring Tattoo Artists from all walks of life who are committed to excellence in the craft. The program prioritizes commitment, grit, mentorship, and professionalism while giving tattoo apprentices the opportunity to learn the craft the right way—ethically, safely, and with expert guidance.

The Corpus Christi location continues this mission by providing local aspiring tattoo artists with a clear, structured pathway into the tattoo industry, led by a veteran Tattoo Artist who understands the value of hands-on learning.

About Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different is a national tattoo education institution offering real apprenticeships inside real studios led by professional Tattoo Artists. Its mission is to ensure excellence and equal opportunities in the tattoo industry worldwide, helping people from all backgrounds confidently break into the industry. With locations in cities across the U.S., Ink Different stands out for its values of artistic integrity and long-term career support. Tattoo apprentices learn directly from professional Tattoo Artists in working studios, ensuring a realistic, growth-focused experience from day one.

Learn more about the Corpus Christi location: https://becomeatattooartist.com/become-a-tattoo-artist-corpus-christi-texas/

