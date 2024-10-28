Ink Different Tattoo School Announces Expansion to Columbia And Greenville South Carolina

"Thaddeus' talent, humility, and passion for the joy of tattooing is very exciting," shares Ink Different's Paul-Anthony Surdi. "We all share the same commitment to community, creativity, and growth, which makes this a perfect fit." Post this

Teaming Up With Toye Shop Ink

Aspiring Tattoo Artists across South Carolina who are serious about becoming a professional Tattoo Artist can now take advantage of Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship Program, offered in collaboration with Toye Shop Ink, serving the greater Columbia metropolitan area.

"Thaddeus' talent, humility, and passion for the joy of tattooing is very exciting," shares Ink Different's Paul-Anthony Surdi. "We all share the same commitment to community, creativity, and growth, which makes this a perfect fit."

Leveling Up The Collaboration in Greenville - Tattoo Artist, José Gaddi

Tattoo Artist and Tattoo Mentor, Jose Gaddi, blends his formal art education with a deep love and understanding of tattooing in Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship Program. Starting his journey in art school, Jose quickly realized that his true calling was in creating living, breathing artwork on skin. Guided by his mentors and fueled by a desire to connect with people through his craft, Jose made the leap from canvas to tattoo machine, embracing the challenges and rewards of the tattoo industry.

"Jose's commitment to building a supportive, family-business-like atmosphere to training aspiring Tattoo Artists is inspiring to watch," shares Paul-Anthony. "He combines humility and perseverance with a dedication to continuous learning, which not only makes his tattoos extraordinary but also inspires the next generation of artists."

A Commitment To Quality And Community

Ink Different Tattoos's Tattoo School Apprenticeship Program is a comprehensive tattoo apprenticeship and Tattoo Artist Certification Program, following a modified approach to the traditional tattoo apprenticeship. Ink Different emphases respect and safety, along with a focus on long-term success in the tattoo industry for both the tattoo apprentice and the tattoo studio. With fifteen locations and over 1600 five-star reviews by clients who get tattooed at its studios, Ink Different's commitment to quality and community is clear from coast to coast.

The same high standards and comprehensive curriculum that have made Ink Different's Tattoo Artist Certification Program a trusted name in the tattoo industry, are now available to every artist who aspires to become a Tattoo Artist, in South Carolina.

About Ink Different Tattoo School

Ink Different Tattoo School is renowned for its unique approach to Tattoo Artist training, offering personalized mentorship and a structured curriculum in its tattoo apprenticeship programs. With locations nationwide, Ink Different has built a reputation for excellence and inclusivity, where tattoo apprentices receive comprehensive training and education, including art & design, machine mastery, supervised tattooing, tattooing techniques, safety protocols, client development, and best business practices; ensuring they are well-prepared for a successful career in the tattoo industry.

