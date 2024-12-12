Ink Different Tattoo School Launches Gabe Jaksich's Six Month 1000 Hour Tattoo Apprenticeship Program

"This is a fully immersive traditional apprenticeship program for people who want to change their career immediately...: - Gabe Jaksich Post this

"This is a fully immersive traditional apprenticeship program for people who want to change their career immediately, through a six-month, one-thousand-hour tattoo apprenticeship that will change their life, today," shares Jaksich, whose innovative approach has already helped transform the careers of many aspiring Tattoo Artists for over a decade in South Florida.

The Ink Different Tattoo Company and Tattoo School is known for fostering a supportive, inclusive, and professional environment. It is committed to diversity and innovation in tattoo education. Tattoo apprentices in Gabe's program will gain expertise in foundational and essential tattooing techniques, health and safety, client communication and development, as well as industry best practices, focusing on achieving mastery in their unique artistic style.

Program Highlights

Condensed Training: Complete a traditional tattoo apprenticeship in just six months - 40 hours a week for 26 weeks.

1,000 Hours of Hands-On Training & Real-World Experience: Dive deeply into the art and business of tattooing from inside the studio. All training is live and in-person.

Expert Mentorship: Work directly with Gabe Jaksich , an award-winning Tattoo Artist with more than 40 years of experience as a Tattoo Artist and over 10 years as a licensed educator.

Diverse, Inclusive Environment: Join a community that celebrates individuality and creativity.

Enrollment is now open. Training will begin in January 2025. Aspiring Tattoo Artists can learn more and apply at Ink Different Tattoos Miami School.

About Ink Different Tattoos

Ink Different Tattoos is a nationally recognized network of tattoo studios and tattoo schools dedicated to redefining the tattoo industry through inclusivity, innovation, and high-quality tattooing. With locations across the U.S., the company offers world-class tattoo services and tattoo apprenticeship programs designed to empower the next generation of Tattoo Artists.

