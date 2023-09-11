Ink Different Tattoo School Release Definitive Tattoo School Guide for 2023

"Many aspiring tattoo artists are often unaware of the implications of not having proper tattoo artist training and mentorship prior to applying for their license, especially concerning the skill level required to succeed in the profession." - Paul-Anthony Surdi Tweet this

As the sole operator of the United States' only nationwide tattoo school and tattoo apprenticeship program for over a decade, the Ink Different Tattoos team has accumulated a wealth of knowledge encompassing the establishment, management, and sustainability of tattoo studios.

Paul-Anthony further elaborates, "Many aspiring tattoo artists are often unaware of the implications of not having proper tattoo artist training and mentorship prior to applying for their license, especially concerning the skill level required to succeed in the profession. Truly learning how to keep themselves and their clients safe from infections diseases is a huge concern for us, when we think about people trying to learn to tattoo by themselves."

Driven by their distinctive perspective as operators of tattoo shops, tattoo schools, and tattoo apprenticeship programs spanning California, Connecticut, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois and now Ohio, Ink Different Tattoos once again takes up the mantle of educating aspiring tattoo artists. Through their release of the "2023 Definitive Guide to Best Tattoo Schools and Tattoo Apprenticeships Near Me," they offer indispensable insights into the roadmap of successful tattoo education within the tattoo industry.

At present, tattoos cover the bodies of 50% of millennials, with workplace acceptance on a steady rise. According to IBIS World research, the tattoo industry boasts a staggering worth of $1.6 billion, registering a growth of 9.9% since 2017, with an additional 4.6% growth in 2023 alone. With some tattoo artists commanding $500 per hour and clients readily investing thousands of dollars for a single session, creative talents across the nation are recognizing the prospects of forging a career as tattoo artists.

About Ink Different Tattoos: Ink Different Tattoos, renowned for its Tattoo School and tattoo apprenticeships, forms a nationwide community of artists and art enthusiasts who champion the future of the tattoo industry. Their distinct approach creates boutique-style studios that exude an art gallery ambiance, underscored by a culture that values client care, apprentices, and mutual support – the embodiment of a "Good Human" culture. Their mission is to ensure excellence and equal opportunity in the tattoo industry, achieved through their tattoo school and apprenticeship program that guarantees a job offer. The result is a dynamic, inclusive, and diverse artistic community that stands as a hallmark of the tattoo industry's inclusivity.

Media Contact

Benny Hiraldo, Ink Different Tattoo School, 1 917-227-2842, [email protected], https://tattooschool.com/

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo School