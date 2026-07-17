Ink Different Tattoos Debuts in Honolulu Through Partnership with Keesh Tattoo

"Kameen's story is exactly the kind of example we want our apprentices learning from," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "She started in Korea, built her domestic career in LA, and then created Keesh Tattoo in Honolulu from the ground up." Post this

Keesh Tattoo operates as a boutique, high-end studio built for clients seeking bespoke, custom work. Leading the apprenticeship program is Kameen, founder and principal artist of Keesh Tattoo (Kameen Studio LLC). His work is defined by clean, fine-line designs that hold their precision over time, micro-realism, illustrative hand and finger tattoos, and a specialty in custom pet memorial portraiture, which is widely regarded as one of the most technically demanding disciplines in tattooing.

A College Alternative in Honolulu

Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Keesh Tattoo, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.

Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and personal connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.

Graduates complete the program industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and the skills needed to thrive in today's competitive tattoo industry.

Now Enrolling in Honolulu

Applications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Keesh Tattoo in Honolulu. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to pursue a creative career, this program offers structure, mentorship, and a clear path forward in one of Hawaii's most dynamic creative neighborhoods.

Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is reshaping what it means to pursue a career in tattooing, swapping the traditional college route for hands-on apprenticeships in working studios nationwide. Grounded in excellence, equal opportunity, and a focus on lasting career success, the company pairs aspiring Tattoo Artists with dedicated one-on-one mentors and backs every graduate with a guaranteed job offer. Its Traditional and Master Mentorship tracks have made Ink Different a leading name in professional tattoo education across the country.

Media Contact

Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.