Ink Different Tattoos Expands to Des Moines with New Apprenticeship at Lucky Gal Tattoo & Piercing

"Lucky Gal Tattoo & Piercing is proof of what happens when talent meets grit and caring," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "The Pruisner family has built Lucky Gal from the ground up to fuel both an entrepreneurial spirit and spirit of caring, which makes it the perfect home for apprentices who want to build real careers, not just learn a skill."

Through this partnership, Lucky Gal Tattoo & Piercing and Ink Different are combining local leadership with a nationwide apprenticeship framework built for long-term success. Together, they are creating a structured, supportive pathway for Des Moines artists to train professionally without leaving their community.

A College Alternative in Des Moines

Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become Professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree in knowledge work, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Lucky Gal Tattoo, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.

By all estimates, tattooing is an AI-proof career that blends artistry, human connection, and entrepreneurship. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a realistic path from learning to earning.

Graduates complete the apprenticeship industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and achievement of skills, professionalism, and confidence to build long-term careers.

Now Enrolling in Des Moines

Applications are now being accepted for Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeships at Lucky Gal Tattoo & Piercing in Des Moines. Whether you're a young creative looking for a college alternative or someone ready to pivot from a traditional career path (just like Chris once did), this apprenticeship offers a guided, supportive way forward.

Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education as a clear college alternative, offering real apprenticeships in real studios nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, equal opportunity, and long-term career success, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon completion. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company is helping artists build sustainable, professional careers in an AI-proof industry.

