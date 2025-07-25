Ink Different Tattoos Expands to Houston with Acclaimed Tattoo Artist and Mentor Tim Davis

"Being able to work with Tim Davis is a huge win for us in Houston. He's a great mentor, a great artist, an established shop owner, and we generally have a soft spot for people born and raised back east." - Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos Post this

"Being able to work with Tim Davis is a huge win for us in Houston," shares Paul-Anthony of Ink Different. "He's a great mentor, a great artist, an established shop owner, and we generally have a soft spot for people born and raised back east. They stay driven and serious no matter where in the world they live now."

Empowering Houston's Aspiring Tattoo Artists

When it comes to learning how to become a Tattoo Artist, Ink Different's teamwork with Rose and Dagger in Houston offers a structured, supportive alternative to the risks of trying to do it / learn it yourself for aspiring Tattoo Artists. The apprenticeship combines practical studio experience, proven learning systems, and one-on-one mentorship to help tattoo apprentices learn both the art and the business of tattooing.

Whether you're exploring a new creative career or a DIY artist ready to become a professional under a respected mentor, the Houston program is designed to meet you where you are, and help you reach your goals.

Ready to Start Your Tattoo Career in Houston?

Enrollment is now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Rose and Dagger Tattoo. Learn more and apply at BecomeATattooArtist.com.

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is changing the way people learn tattooing by offering tattoo apprenticeships in real studios, guided by skilled, professional Tattoo Artists across the country. Committed to excellence and equal opportunity, Ink Different gives aspiring Tattoo Artists the hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and long-term support they need to succeed. With locations nationwide, Ink Different is helping shape a new standard for learning, practicing, and building a lasting career in tattooing.

Media Contact

Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.