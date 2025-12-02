Ink Different Tattoos Expands to Milwaukee with New Tattoo Apprenticeship Program at Planet Artz Studio

In Partnership with Veteran Artist and Mentor Jai Romel, Ink Different Expands Its Real-World Tattoo Apprenticeships to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the official launch of its Milwaukee tattoo apprenticeship program, in collaboration with the visionary Planet Artz Studio, under the leadership of longtime Tattoo Artist and mentor Jai Romel. This newest partnership brings Ink Different's mission of inclusive, professional tattoo education to the heart of the Midwest, offering aspiring artists a clear, supported path to becoming licensed Tattoo Artists.
"Planet Artz Studio is a place where creativity, community, and professionalism come together," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. "Jai Romel has built a studio that's not only respected in Milwaukee but deeply committed to uplifting the next generation of artists. We're honoured to team up!"
Milwaukee has no shortage of artistic talent, but access to real, structured tattoo education has often been out of reach for those who want to become a Tattoo Artist. By teaming up with Jai Romel and Planet Artz Studio, Ink Different is helping remove barriers and offer local artists a clear, supported way into the profession.
A Real Path from Passion to Profession
Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship Program provides a structured, step-by-step journey from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist. Apprentices train in professional tattoo studios, such as Planet Artz Studio, under the guidance of experienced mentors. The program includes hands-on studio experience, one-on-one coaching, and support through every phase of the process, including a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.
This program is more than learning how to tattoo. It's about building a sustainable career in the industry with real tools, real mentorship, and real results.
Now Enrolling in Milwaukee
Enrollment is now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Planet Artz Studio in Milwaukee. Whether you're just getting started or ready to make a career change, this program is designed to meet you where you are and help you grow into the artist you want to be, with guidance from one of Milwaukee's most trusted tattoo mentors.
Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com
About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship
Ink Different Tattoos is transforming tattoo education by making it real, accessible, and rooted in mentorship. Through hands-on apprenticeships in professional studios nationwide, the company provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with the structure, training, and career support they need to succeed. With a commitment to equal opportunity and high industry standards, Ink Different offers both Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs that help students learn the craft and build the future they deserve.
Media Contact
Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]
SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.
