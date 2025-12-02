Ink Different Tattoos Expands to Milwaukee with New Tattoo Apprenticeship Program at Planet Artz Studio

"Planet Artz Studio is a place where creativity, community, and professionalism come together. Jai Romel has built a studio that's not only respected in Milwaukee but deeply committed to uplifting the next generation of artists. We're honoured to team up!" Post this

Milwaukee has no shortage of artistic talent, but access to real, structured tattoo education has often been out of reach for those who want to become a Tattoo Artist. By teaming up with Jai Romel and Planet Artz Studio, Ink Different is helping remove barriers and offer local artists a clear, supported way into the profession.

A Real Path from Passion to Profession

Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship Program provides a structured, step-by-step journey from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist. Apprentices train in professional tattoo studios, such as Planet Artz Studio, under the guidance of experienced mentors. The program includes hands-on studio experience, one-on-one coaching, and support through every phase of the process, including a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.

This program is more than learning how to tattoo. It's about building a sustainable career in the industry with real tools, real mentorship, and real results.

Now Enrolling in Milwaukee

Enrollment is now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Planet Artz Studio in Milwaukee. Whether you're just getting started or ready to make a career change, this program is designed to meet you where you are and help you grow into the artist you want to be, with guidance from one of Milwaukee's most trusted tattoo mentors.

Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is transforming tattoo education by making it real, accessible, and rooted in mentorship. Through hands-on apprenticeships in professional studios nationwide, the company provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with the structure, training, and career support they need to succeed. With a commitment to equal opportunity and high industry standards, Ink Different offers both Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs that help students learn the craft and build the future they deserve.

Media Contact

Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.