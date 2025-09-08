Ink Different Tattoos Launches San Antonio Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in Partnership with Soft Revolution Tattoo

"Soft Revolution Tattoo represents everything we stand for: community, creativity, and excellence. It provides the perfect home for this program in San Antonio: a studio with heart, hustle, and high standards," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. Post this

Leading by example, Mr. Casares is ensuring that the next generation of Tattoo Artists in San Antonio has a safe space to grow, find their voice, and learn the business of tattooing in an environment rooted in respect and support.

Real Apprenticeships. Real Careers.

Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship Program is not just about learning to tattoo. It's about building a foundation for a lasting career. Through a step-by-step training model, apprentices go from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist with one-on-one mentorship, studio experience, and a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.

Now Enrolling in San Antonio

For those who want to become a Tattoo Artist, Enrollment is now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Soft Revolution Tattoo in San Antonio. Whether you're just starting your tattoo journey or ready for a career change, the program is built to meet you where you are and help you grow into the artist you want to become.

Learn more or apply now at: becomeatattooartist.com

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is changing the tattoo industry by making education real, inclusive, and guided by working professionals who care. With hands-on apprenticeships in real studios across the U.S., Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with the structure, mentorship, and career-long support they need to succeed. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company is raising the bar for what it means to learn, grow, and thrive in the art of tattooing.

