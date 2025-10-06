Ink Different Tattoos Launches San Diego Tattoo Apprenticeship Program with Deville Tattoo

Nemo One and Deville Tattoo are a true part of San Diego's tattoo DNA. The culture, consistency, legacy, and creative energy are exactly what we look for in a studio partner. Post this

Together, Ink Different and Deville Tattoo are creating a space where aspiring Tattoo Artists can learn the craft with purpose, discipline, and real guidance. It's more than an apprenticeship. It's a launchpad for aspiring Tattoo Artists who are ready to do the work and build a future in one of the most respected studios in Southern California.

A Real Path to a Tattoo Career in San Diego

Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship Program provides a clear, step-by-step path from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist. Apprentices train inside professional studios, such as Deville Tattoo. There's one-on-one mentorship, practical studio hours, and ongoing support throughout the journey, including a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.

This apprenticeship isn't a shortcut or a side hustle. It's a fully guided career path for those who want to become a Tattoo Artist, ready to put in the work and build a future in tattooing.

Now Enrolling in San Diego

Enrollment is now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship in San Diego. Whether you're just getting started or transitioning from another creative career, this program is designed to help you grow with confidence inside a supportive, professional environment.

Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is changing the tattoo industry by providing accessible, hands-on tattoo education led by experienced professionals who genuinely care. Through structured apprenticeships in active studios across the U.S., Ink Different offers aspiring Tattoo Artists the training, mentorship, and career support they need to succeed. With both Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company is helping artists from all walks of life build lasting, professional tattoo careers.

Media Contact

Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.