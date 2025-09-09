Ink Different Tattoos Launches Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in Cincinnati with Black Fern Tattoo Collective

"Black Fern Tattoo Collective is exactly the kind of studio we love partnering with: professional, creative, and truly invested in the future of tattooing," shares Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. Post this

By joining forces with Black Fern Tattoo Collective, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists in Cincinnati access to the structured, supportive, and career-focused education that has helped countless artists nationwide launch their careers.

A New Chapter for Tattoo Education in Cincinnati

The Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in Cincinnati offers a step-by-step journey from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist, complete with real studio experience, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.

The program is designed to break down traditional barriers to entry in the tattoo world by offering structure, support, and community to those willing to put in the work. Apprentices learn both the artistic and business sides of tattooing, setting them up for long-term success.

Now Enrolling in Cincinnati

Enrollment is now open for anyone in the Cincinnati area who wants to become a Tattoo Artist and is ready to take the next step in their tattoo journey. Whether you're a complete beginner or transitioning from another career, this program is built to support your growth every step of the way.

Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is transforming the tattoo industry by making education accessible, inclusive, and grounded in mentorship. Through hands-on apprenticeships in working studios, led by experienced professionals nationwide, aspiring Tattoo Artists receive the guidance, structure, and long-term support they need to thrive. With a commitment to equal opportunity and high industry standards, Ink Different's Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs are helping artists build meaningful, lasting careers in tattooing.

Media Contact

Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.