Ink Different Tattoos Launches Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in Greater Pittsburgh with Toiled Clover Tattoo Parlor

"Rick Chirdon has built his reputation on some of the hardest, most demanding disciplines in tattooing: realism, portraits, and cover-ups," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "Those skills take years to develop, and learning them under a master is an enormous advantage." Post this

Toiled Clover Tattoo Parlor has built a reputation grounded in custom work, genuine mentorship, and a collaborative studio culture that values growth at every level. Leading the apprenticeship program is Rick Chirdon, a Tattoo Artist whose reputation is built on three of the most technically demanding disciplines in the industry: realism, portraits, and cover-ups. Rick brings expert skill and a genuine commitment to mentorship to every apprentice he guides.

A College Alternative in the Pittsburgh Area

Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Toiled Clover Tattoo Parlor, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.

Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and personal connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.

Graduates complete the program industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and the skills needed to thrive in today's competitive tattoo industry.

Now Enrolling in the Pittsburgh Area

Applications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Toiled Clover Tattoo Parlor in Gibsonia. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to commit to a creative career, this program offers structure, real mentorship, and a clear path forward in one of Pennsylvania's most passionate and community-driven studio environments.

Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is rewriting the rules of tattoo education, replacing the traditional college path with real apprenticeships in active studios across the country. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, equal opportunity, and long-term career growth, giving aspiring Tattoo Artists hands-on training, dedicated one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer at the end of the program. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship tracks, Ink Different is setting a new benchmark for professional tattoo education nationwide.

Media Contact

Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.