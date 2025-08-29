Ink Different Tattoos Launches Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in Indianapolis w/ Big Time Tattoos & Piercings

"Big Time Tattoos and Jason Bancroft are cornerstones of the Indianapolis tattoo community," shares Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. "It's a real honor to be teaming up with Jason to help future tattoo artists achieve their dreams in Indy!" Post this

"Big Time Tattoos and Jason Bancroft are cornerstones of the Indianapolis tattoo community," shares Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. "It's a real honor to be teaming up with Jason to help future tattoo artists achieve their dreams in Indy!"

A Real Apprenticeship with Real Results

Ink Different's Traditional Tattoo Apprenticeship Program is designed to take tattoo apprentices from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist through a step-by-step process led by experienced professionals like Jason Bancroft. Unlike outdated or gatekept approaches, this program offers hands-on training in a working tattoo studio, personalized mentorship, and full support through every phase of the apprenticeship, including a guaranteed job offer at the end.

It's not just about learning how to tattoo. It's about building a sustainable career in the tattoo industry with the confidence, skills, and support to succeed.

Now Enrolling in Indianapolis

Enrollment is now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship in Indianapolis. Whether you're just starting out or ready for a career change, this program is built to meet you where you are and help you become a Tattoo Artist.

Learn more or apply now at becomeatattooartist.com.

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education by making it accessible, structured, and rooted in real studio experience. Through guided apprenticeships led by seasoned professionals, aspiring Tattoo Artists get mentorship, community, and a clear path to success. With a strong commitment to equal opportunity and high industry standards, Ink Different's Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs are helping aspiring Tattoo Artists across the country build meaningful, lasting careers in tattooing.

Media Contact

Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.