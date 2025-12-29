Ink Different Tattoos Launches Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in Knoxville with Bone + Lily Studio

"Caitie Brianna and Bone + Lily represent everything we want a tattoo apprentice to experience. A studio where artists are nurtured, led, and encouraged to grow," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. Post this

By combining Ink Different's structured apprenticeship model with Bone + Lily's thoughtful, artist-first culture, this program offers apprentices a rare opportunity to learn in a space that values both technical excellence and personal development. It's a foundation built for long-term success in the tattoo industry.

A New Apprenticeship Experience for East Tennessee

The Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship Program is a structured, step-by-step journey from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist, offered inside working studios like Bone + Lily. Apprentices train alongside professionals, receive personalized mentorship, and gain practical studio experience in an environment that respects both their artistic journey and their individuality. The program includes a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.

This program isn't just about learning how to tattoo; it's about learning how to build a career with confidence, clarity, and a supportive foundation.

Now Enrolling in Knoxville

Enrollment is now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Bone + Lily in Knoxville. Whether you're exploring a creative calling or ready for a career change, this program is designed to meet you where you are and help you grow, with guidance from a mentor who understands how transformative this craft can be.

Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is transforming tattoo education with real apprenticeships in real studios, guided by experienced professionals across the U.S. With a commitment to excellence and equal opportunity, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, personalized mentorship, and long-term career support. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company is helping artists from all walks of life build sustainable, professional careers in the tattoo industry.

Media Contact

Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.