Ink Different Tattoos Launches Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in Minneapolis with Ink Sanctum

"Ink Sanctum stands out for its artistic focus and strong studio culture," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "NY Nick has built a space where artists take their craft seriously and push themselves creatively." Post this

Known for its bold artistic identity and dedication to craft, Ink Sanctum has developed a strong presence in Minneapolis's vibrant tattoo scene. Through this collaboration, the studio will now serve as the home of Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in the region.

A College Alternative in Minneapolis

Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree in knowledge work, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Ink Sanctum, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.

Tattooing remains an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity and connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical and rewarding pathway from passion to profession.

Graduates complete the program industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion, and are equipped with the skills and professionalism required to succeed in today's tattoo industry.

Enrolling in Minneapolis

Applications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Ink Sanctum. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to transition into a creative career, this program offers structure, mentorship, and a clear path forward.

Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education as a clear college alternative, offering real apprenticeships in real studios nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, equal opportunity, and long-term career development, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon completion. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company continues to raise the standard for professional tattoo education across the country.

Media Contact

Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.