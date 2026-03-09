Ink Different Tattoos Launches Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in Naples with Lawless Ink Luxury Tattoo

"If you're going to learn the craft as a full-time career, learn it in a studio that sets the bar high. Lawless Luxury does exactly that in Naples," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. Post this

With Yandy's 16 years of uninterrupted tattooing experience, he established Lawless Ink Luxury Tattoo as a standout studio in the Naples tattoo scene. Now, through its partnership with Ink Different, the studio offers a professional training environment designed for aspiring Tattoo Artists who want to operate at the highest level from the start.

A College Alternative in Naples

Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree in knowledge work, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Lawless Ink Luxury Tattoo, receiving hands-on mentorship and professional development over 18–24 months.

Tattooing is an AI-proof career built on human creativity, connection, and craftsmanship. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship provides a realistic and rewarding pathway from passion to profession.

Graduates complete the apprenticeship industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and the skills needed to succeed in competitive, high-standard studios.

Now Enrolling in Naples

Applications are now being accepted for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Lawless Ink Luxury Tattoo in Naples. Whether you're a recent graduate looking for a college alternative or a professional ready to pivot into a creative career, this apprenticeship offers structure, mentorship, and a direct path forward.

Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education as a clear college alternative, offering real apprenticeships in real studios nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, equal opportunity, and long-term career development, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon completion. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company is building the future of tattooing, one professional Tattoo Artist at a time.

