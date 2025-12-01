Ink Different Tattoos Teams Up with Dark Horse Tattoo to Train Detroit's Next Tattoo Artists

Led by Award-Winning Artist and Ink Master Finalist Sebastian Murphy, the Program Brings Professional Tattoo Education to Detroit
DETROIT, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the official launch of its Detroit tattoo apprenticeship program in partnership with the legendary Dark Horse Tattoo, led by internationally recognized Tattoo Artist and Ink Master Season 2 finalist Sebastian Murphy. This collaboration marks another major step in Ink Different's mission to bring real, inclusive tattoo education to cities with vibrant creative communities, and Detroit is the perfect fit.
"Sebastian Murphy isn't just a phenomenal artist; he's an Ink Master finalist with priceless real-world experience," shares Paul-Anthony, Founder of Ink Different Tattoos. He continues, "having Sebastian lead Detroit means aspiring Tattoo Artists have essentially just won the lottery! They are getting mentorship at the absolute highest level."
For those who want to become a Tattoo Artist in Detroit, this partnership means access to more than just a studio. It's a chance to train under someone who has competed at the highest level of the craft. With Sebastian's experience and hands-on guidance, new artists won't just learn how to tattoo; they'll learn how to succeed in the real world of professional tattooing.
Professional Apprenticeships. Real Results.
The Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship Program is designed to guide students from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist through real studio experience, one-on-one mentorship, and structured training. All of which culminates in a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion. Tattoo apprentices will gain access to a creative environment that values professionalism, artistry, and technical growth.
This program is not a shortcut. It's a serious, well-supported path into a competitive industry, built for people who are ready to learn the right way.
Now Enrolling in Detroit
Enrollment is now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Dark Horse Tattoo in Detroit. Whether you're starting from scratch or transitioning from another creative career, this program gives you the opportunity to train with a world-class artist and build a future in tattooing with confidence.
Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com
About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship
Ink Different Tattoos is transforming the tattoo industry through structured, hands-on education and real-world mentorship. With apprenticeships offered in professional studios nationwide, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with the tools, training, and long-term support needed to build meaningful careers. From its Traditional Tattoo Apprenticeship to its Master Mentorship Program, Ink Different is committed to equal opportunity, artistic excellence, and industry innovation.
